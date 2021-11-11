the star without hairs on the tongue goes to the podcast (without leaving ‘Anatomy’)

Ellen Pompeo is one of Hollywood’s most outspoken stars. It doesn’t even need to be promotional to be newsworthy. She has her stable workday in Grey’s Anatomy, he is aware that he is the character of his life and, taking an annual check of 20 million dollars, he does not feel that he should censor himself when he opens his mouth. So it makes sense that while he’s filming season 18 of the medical drama, he’s also in vogue for another production he’s filming in parallel: the podcast. Tell me … with Ellen Pompeo.

It premiered in September. The first guest was Yara Shahidi, the actress known for the sitcom Black-ish and also for his activist side with We Vote Next, a platform to voice the concerns of young people and make sure they vote. “I love that my daughters follow her, look at what she says and admire her,” she explained in the show’s introduction.

Since then, actors who were in Grey’s Anatomy with her as Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane, the models Cindy Crawford or Emily Ratajkowski, or the lawyer Rachel Lindsay, the first black woman to look for a husband in the hit reality show The Bachelorette in United States. It is basically an excuse for Ellen Pompeo to talk with friends (she confesses herself: Crawford is her partner in tequilas) and people whom she respects for the values ​​they transmit with their popularity, and drop personal anecdotes such as her discussion with Denzel Washington when the Oscar-winning actor acted as director in Anatomy (and in which he said he was a “son of a bitch”).





It is a step that does not fit with the Ellen Pompeo that the public knew in 2005 when it was released Grey’s Anatomy. She could be the protagonist of a mammoth hit with more than twenty million viewers, but she was covered by critics obsessed with Sandra Oh or Chandra Wilson, Patrick Dempsey’s hair and a Katherine Heigl who was on her way to becoming a fleeting girlfriend of America. This allowed her to make a living, which includes marrying music producer Chris Ivery in 2007 and having three children (Stella Luna (2009), Sienna May (2014) and Eli Christopher (2016), who bear the surname Pompeo), while their co-stars accumulated scandals.

But his mindset changed starting in 2015 when Patrick Dempsey was fired. The series became a solo vehicle and assumed the role of visible face so that the public did not leave the ship without the doctor who aroused the most passions at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. At the end of 2017, she consolidated her facet as an empowered woman by negotiating with the creator Shonda Rhimes her contract to continue in Grey’s Anatomy.

“What I said to Shonda is the truth: ‘I can’t do anything else and it’s frustrating for me creatively. I do 24 episodes a year and as part of this deal I can’t appear in anything else. And directing is cool but if I’m honest “It only steals time that I could be with my children. So what I want is a lot of money. And you must help me with the production because producing is something that I enjoy a lot. This is my creativity now,” he confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. And that’s how she got a salary of 20 million a year, which is made up of her income as an actress in Grey’s Anatomy and as executive producer of Station 19, the fire department spin-off.

Not only did he drop this pearl. She also acknowledged that acting bored her, that she knew she wouldn’t have a career like Julia Roberts’s when the medical drama was over, that Patrick Dempsey had never wanted to jointly negotiate contracts (“There was a time when I asked for $ 5,000 more than him only for principles, because the series was called Grey’s Anatomy and I was Meredith Gray. They didn’t want to give it to me “) and that the work environment was toxic when they were leading audiences (” from the outside we were a huge success but inside everything was much murkier: there was a lot of rivalry, a lot of competitiveness “).

With Tell me, which can be heard on Spotify in English, aims to make the public know it better. She realized that young women always asked her for advice and that she was not particularly good at communicating on social media: “So I thought the podcast was a very good way to use my platform, to give something to my fans, and to post content. in a positive key “.

It is exactly what it offers: from anecdotes with Eric Dane about when they left the disco in Paris, his inability to see more than two seasons of a series (despite wearing 380 as Meredith Gray), the tequilas that he drinks with Cindy Crawford or the importance of practicing activism in everyday life and vindicating black talent.

It also serves to destroy many rumors: she maintains a good relationship with both Dempsey and Justin Chambers, who has not been on the show but who she regularly mentions when remembering the old days of Grey’s Anatomy. And, considering Chambers disappeared from the show’s storylines overnight and needing a body double to shoot his farewell, there was reason to believe he and Pompeo weren’t in their prime.

And what about Grey’s Anatomy? She is in the middle of filming season 18, which will have a total of 20 episodes and which has allowed her to reconnect with Kate Walsh in front of the cameras, the actress who had her own spin-off as Addison Montgommery (With out PRIVIOUSE appointment), the ex of her late husband. And he has a new love interest on the show, a doctor played by Scott Speedman (Felicity), with whom he confesses that it is very easy for him to act and have chemistry.