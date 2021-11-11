The Simpsons: 10 Actors Who Would Be Perfect For Live Action Roles

TheSimpson It is America’s longest-running sitcom, having been on our screens since 1989. In its more than 30 years of excellence, Matt Groening and his team have developed more than 600 episodes and the cartoon has gained worldwide popularity. Continue to entertain fans and families around the world.

In 2019, Disney acquired the rights to the sitcom in a $ 71 billion deal with Fox. The Simpson can now be seen on the streaming service, Disney +. It’s still going strong and, impressively, the series is currently in its 33rd season. With the end in sight, the idea of ​​a live-action remake of Los Simpson It is not absurd, especially when Disney has shown a fondness for remaking its classic animated films as live action films. It is likely to be seen by millions of people, as the series is very popular with viewers of all ages, although it would take the right actors to play the famous characters.

10 Kevin James is the only man who can do “D’oh!”

The character ofThe Simpson that more lines has throughout the series is Homer. Although he is the father figure of the series, Homer is not the most intelligent of the characters. He hates his job, but he likes TV and beer, and of course he loves his family more than anything.

In his early days, Kevin James rose to fame after playing Doug on the television series, Kings of Queens. His character was incredibly similar to Homer Simpson, as James played the typical American man who can’t wait to get home from work and enjoy some of the luxuries of life. Having played a similar role in the past, Kevin James was able to act somewhat more animated and portray the perfect Homer Simpson.

9 Sarah Silverman has the ability to play Marge Simpson

Marge is the voice of reason and brings some sensitivity to the group. She is a mother, wife, and full-time realist. Whether it’s doubting Homer’s new idea or saving Bart from getting into more trouble, Marge is an essential part of the family.

American comedian and writer Sarah Silverman is very familiar with the big screen. In the beginning, he devoted himself to comedy and writing material for shows and skits. Later, her career received a boost after landing several acting roles, including a position in Star Trek: Voyager. Silverman gained further recognition after playing Patty in School of Rock, with Jack Black, and he certainly has many of the characteristics necessary to represent Marge.

8 Henry Winkler is the right age for Abe

Homer’s father, Abe Simpson, is the grandfather of the family who lives in Springfield’s Retirement Castle. He often stays with the family and joins them on their many adventures. Abe has a tendency to sleep, talk nonsense, and show senile outbursts.

Henry Winkler would be the perfect Abe Simpson, as they are similar in age and both have a zest for fun. Winkler is best known for playing The Fonz in the American sitcom. Happy days. More recently, Winkler has lent his voice to the animated film Scoob! already the series Monsters At Disney Work, demonstrating its versatility.

7 Jonah Hill is first in line to be the comic book guy

The franchise ofThe Simpsons it started at a time when stereotypes were widespread and socially acceptable. The Comics Guy is very much based on a typical nerd with many opinions and very few friends. He is the owner of the Springfield comic book store and is often heard calling his experiences “the worst ever.”

Jonah Hill has played similar roles in the past, such as Seth by Superbad and even that of a nerd shopper in The 40 Year Old Virgin. At 37, Hill is a talented and enthusiastic actor with valuable experience. His tendency to make people laugh makes him a great choice for a live-action version of the Boy from the Comics.

6 Tom Holland is in top shape to play Bart

Bart is what some would call a troublesome child who can be a bad influence on others. Although there is some truth behind it, Bart continues to go through life taking risks and facing danger with his lighthearted and carefree demeanor. He loves recreational games and hates school, just like many other 10-year-olds.

Tom Holland rose to fame after playing to spiderman in the latest movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At 25, he’s not the right age to play Bart, but he’s still young and energetic.

5 Craig Robinson’s Experience Is The Perfect Actor To Play Dr. Hibbert

Dr. Hibbert is known to deliver bad or important news before breaking character with a warm and infectious laugh. Hibbert is a smart character and also Springfield’s head doctor who takes care of anything from checkups to kidney transplants.

If something has taught us The Office About Craig Robinson is that he can be hilarious while being serious. Robinson is also a comedian, musician, and singer. He is known for several comedy films such as Knocked Up, Hot Tub Time Machine and Pineapple Express. Robinson has what it takes to execute Dr. Hibbert’s demeanor with ease and style.

4 Abigail Breslin is smart enough to be Lisa

The mastermind of the Simpsons family is Lisa, an 8-year-old genius with determination and ambition to be the best she can be. Lisa is a talented saxophonist, GPA student, and member of the intellectual group Mensa.

Abigail Breslin was introduced to the film industry at a young age. As a child actress, she was known for playing the role of Olive Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine and Bo Hess’s in Signs. Since then, he has added more films to his filmography and has worked with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Woody Harrelson, and Emma Stone. Now 25, Breslin has gained valuable acting experience and still possesses the youthful qualities to play Lisa.

3 Ewan McGregor is destined to play outfielder Willie

The Springfield Elementary School custodian is of Scottish descent and has maintained the school and grounds for as long as we can remember. Janitor Willie is passionate about haggis, kilts, bagpipes and everything Scottish. He cares about the school and the students despite his occasional outbursts.

In addition to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the saga of Star Wars, Ewan Mcgregor is famous for having played Mark Renton in the movies of Trainspotting ya Will Bloom in Big fish by Tim Burton . As a fellow Scotsman, McGregor adapts well to the role. He is a talented and versatile actor, making him a suitable choice to play gardener Willie.

2 Kelsey Grammer is already supporting actor Bob

Krusty the Clown’s original partner, Supporting Actor Bob, is known for his multiple attempts on Bart Simpson’s life. Bart exposed Supporting Actor Bob’s plot to frame Krusty the Clown in an attempt to get revenge on Krusty after years of being mistreated in front of the show’s audience. This evil genius is often unsuccessful in his endeavors, which is surprising given his clever intellect and intricate plans.

The voice behind Supporting Actor Bob is none other than Kelsey Grammer. In the episode, “Brother from Another Series,” we meet Cecil, Robert Terwilliger’s brother, played by none other than David Hyde Pierce. Both Grammer and Pierce have worked together before on the popular television series, Fraiser, where they also played two brothers and would be perfect for roles in real life.

1 Stanley Tucci can bring a new level of humor to Lovejoy’s character

The minister of the town is the Reverend Lovejoy, who is usually seen in the church of Springfield. He is a recurring character who interacts with the majority of the town’s population every Sunday. As a religious leader, your character is somewhat authoritarian, as other characters value your opinion and guidance.

Stanley Tucci would be the perfect Vicor for a live action version of The Simpson. Tucci has played important characters with a sense of authority in several films. On the Terminal, Tucci plays Frank Dixon, director of customs and border protection. He also plays Dr. Abraham Erskine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a serious scientist responsible for giving the world Captain America.