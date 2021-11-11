the sexiest Marvel character ever

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has a characteristic that distinguishes it from the rest of the franchises: having so many films in its saga, the number of characters presented is very wide. All of them are played by actors who have known how to show their talent and demolish the prejudices of superhero movies. Chris Hemswoth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man are just some of them.

But what about your physical appearance? The Avengers Major have been praised by viewers repeatedly. And of course, movie directors always look for the best angles where costumes and makeup make them look even more and consecrate themselves as the sexiest men in the industry today. However, one of them is the one who gets all the attention.

In recent days, the magazine People announced that the sexiest man alive in 2021 is Paul Rudd, actor who plays Ant-Man. Even he was surprised: he was not among the candidates and the one with the greatest potential to win that title was, no less, than Chris Evans. However, far from what the distinguished media designates each year and even what many of the users think, the most attractive name of Marvel Studios is another.

The answer is… Chris Hemsworth! The actor who plays Thor and who still continues to shoot films for Kevin Feige’s company has proven to be one of those who takes care of his image the most. It is common to see videos of his training on his profiles on social networks, in addition to that many of his colleagues have commented that he spends a lot of time in the area of ​​makeup and hairstyle before entering the set. But they are the ones who they have flattered him.

Scarlett Johansson, in the framework of the BBC Radio 1 game Playground Insults, has made fun of her appearance and has said ironically: “You’re awful. We’ve all been talking about it, you’re really very ugly. Your biceps look like a Thanksgiving turkey”. For his part, Chris Evans has been very direct and did not need jokes to say it: “Chris Hemsworth is the sexiest man alive, he is the most handsome of the Marvel movies“:

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.