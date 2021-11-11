The secrets of the film As if it were the first time

Like it was the first time is one of the favorite films of moviegoers, who witness a romantic love story between Lucy and Henry.

The story revolves around Lucy, a character played by drew Barrymore, who gets up every morning without remembering anything and forgets all his loved ones.

This is when it appears Henry roth, a marine biologist who loves Lucy and does everything he can to make her fall in love every morning.

The film directed by Peter sagal It is also starring Adam Sandler, who performs one of the best performances of his artistic career.

These are the secrets that nobody told you about As if it were the first time

Like it was the first time hides multiple fun facts that only some fans know. We present you a list of the curiosities most surprising of this two-thousandth tape.

You surely remember the restaurant where Lucy eats breakfast every day and where she begins to fall in love with Henry. The place is actually a house remodeled as a food business; It has also been used in other productions such as Jurassic Park and Tears of the Sun.

The production was to be called 50 first kisses, but the protagonist drew Barrymore He was part of a project entitled Never kissed years ago.

The directors decided to keep the name Like it was the first time to fill Drew’s artistic career with freshness and novelty.

In a scene from the film, it is revealed that Lucy suffers from Goldfiel syndrome; however this disease is fictitious. The alleged illness makes the protagonist forget everything that happened and wakes up without remembering anything.

Like it was the first time has epic cameos that only a few may notice. The first is carried out by Jackie Sandler, wife of Adam Sandler, who appears in the dental office scene.

Linda Segal, wife of Peter Segal, also makes a special cameo in this film of love, comedy and adventures.

Lucy is a true cinephile and art lover, since in one scene she finds herself watching The sixth Sense, 90s horror movie.

