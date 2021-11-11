The possible sanction to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti after his statements

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

is being investigated by the Disciplinary Commission, following the remarks he made at the post-match press conference between Tigers and Juarez. What the penalty could be for the Brazilian has been revealed.

At the end of the game in the Volcano, the ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti gave a press conference that raised controversy. The coach is being accused of homophobia, beyond the fact that he and Juarez They already came out to offer their apologies.

Summary: FC Juárez vs Cruz Azul – Round 8

It might interest you: The Braves of FC Juárez fight against cancer



The sanction that Ricardo Ferretti would have

According to information from Clear Brand, the sanction for Ricardo Ferretti it would be very strong. The coach could receive a suspension of up to ten games, which is more than half of the next tournament, the Closing 2022.

It should be remembered that the ‘Tuca‘He barely lived his first tournament as coach of the FC Juárez and although he did not manage to get them into the playoff zone, in several periods of the semester he showed signs of a football that convinced the board.

The sanction that the Disciplinary Commission, it would be based on the Code of ethics from FIFA, which indicates a maximum of 10 suspension matches for inappropriate acts of the members of a team associated with the highest body.

The apologies of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

Ricardo Ferretti He came out to apologize, two days after the controversy. The former technician of Tigers He consciously said that some jokes or comments he could make previously, today no longer because other people are affected and in the same way he said he accepted any sanction that could be imposed.

In the same way the FC Juárez released a statement in which he assured that both the ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti as the club were aware that a mistake had been made and offered a public apology, to all who were offended by the Brazilian’s comment.

It may interest you: Liga BBVA MX contributes 45 players to national teams

