The most remembered films of the nineties eg

The nineties has brought us many successes at the level cinematographic, giving us the most unforgettable moments of the seventh art.

Although, at this time there was already an advance regarding the use of special effects in a more precise way, the stories that these films provided remained in the memory of many. In this note, we will remember some films of the nineties so that you can see them again.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Tape Steven Spielberg he won Oscar for Best Film, is one of the favorite movies for many. It tells us the life of Oskar schindler (Liam Neeson), who was a member of the party Nazi, launches a plan to save more than a thousand Jews in the Holocaust.

American Beauty (1999)

The movie shows us Lester Burnham, who is tired of his job and his wife, and tries to “fall in love”To his sister’s friend. The tape won the Oscar for Best Film.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

With the performances of Jodie foster (Oscar for best actress), Anthony Hopkins (Oscar for best actor) and Oscar for best film, the film of Jonathan Demme (Oscar for best director), is one of the most remembered of the 90.

Titanic (1997)

Eleven Oscars Awards endorse this film to be one of the unforgettable of the 90. With the performances of Kate winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio, and the address of James Cameron (Oscar winner in this movie), this story is a must for many.

There are more movies that would make this endless note, movies like ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘The Truman Show’; ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Ghost’; ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Matrix’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Jumanji’, and more could have easily entered this list, but we will discuss some of them, What movies from the 90s do you remember?