The most powerful Motorola Moto G to date has a 100 euro discount

The Motorola Moto G100 plummets its price to 399 euros on Amazon, thus reaching a 100 euros discount.

The Motorola Moto G100 It can boast of being the most powerful Moto G of the moment, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor that will be able to with any task that you propose. If you are looking for a powerful mobile, with many other qualities, now you can buy the Motorola Moto G100 for 399 euros on Amazon.

The suggested retail price of this smartphone, available at a 8 + 128GB version only, is 499 euros, so you can save 100 euros if you buy it now on Amazon. This Moto G100 is also on sale at PcComponents, although its price only drops to 472 euros. In addition to this, it is important to know the main features of the Moto G100 technical sheet, and that is what we will do next.

Buy the Motorola Moto G100 with 100 euros discount on Amazon

The Motorola Moto G100 is a beautiful mobile, with its bright blue back in which the square module that houses three of the five cameras of the terminal stands out. If we turn it over, we see that it mounts a 6.7 inch LCD screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. In this way, you can enjoy images with good resolution and smoothness.

It’s no surprise, we’ve already mentioned that your processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. In addition to allowing connection to 5G networks, this chip wastes power so you can perform all the tasks you want, including playing heavy games. Also has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot to enjoy more free memory. Its operating system is Android 11, awaiting its future update to Android 12.

The Motorola smartphone has its photographic system as one of its main weapons. On the one hand, on the back it has a 64 MP main camera, a 16 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP depth sensor. Catches the eye that rides two cameras on the front: a main 16 MP and an ultra wide angle of 8 MP.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Moto G100 equips a 5,000 mAh battery that you will have no problems in overcoming the day of use, even touching two days if the use is not very demanding. In addition, it is compatible with 20W fast charge. In short, the Motorola Moto G100 is a very complete smartphone that you can now buy for 100 euros less.

Best accessories for the Motorola Moto G100

We have already seen that the Moto G100 allows the use of some accessories, such as the microSD card to expand internal storage. It also has a port to connect your wired headphones, and it is always positive to protect it with a sturdy case. These are the accessories that we recommend:

Related topics: Motorola, Mobiles, Deals

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe