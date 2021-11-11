The Ministry of Economy gives the flag to Good End 2021 with advice and hope

The Ministry of Economy This Wednesday he gave the banner of the 11th edition of the Good End with advice and hope.

The advice is that consumers take advantage of the offers, promotions and benefits of the Good End taking care of your physical health, to avoid contagion of Covid-19, and your financial health, so as not to affect your personal finances.

And as for the second, the federal government hopes that the Good End will be the spearhead to move through the recovery stage from the crisis to that of economic growth versus pre-pandemic levels.

At the event, the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier He expressed it with these words: “We invite you to take advantage of the Good End in terms of discounts and in terms of advanced planning, in a responsible and organized way, not only in terms of physical health, but also economic health. for what we are going to acquire for the Christmas”.

During the first nine months of the year, the Mexico GDP increased 6.4% at the annual rate. Looking ahead, the consensus forecast for growth in 2021, compiled by the Banxico, was revised down from 6.15% in September to 6.00% in October, after falling 8.3% in 2020.

Meanwhile, new Covid-19 cases continued to decline after peaking in mid-August. Vaccination progress has improved, with approximately 42% of the population fully vaccinated.

Let’s make this the best Good End of the recovery period and move on to the end of economic growth, ”added Clothier.

At the same event, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy, Vicente Yáñez, executive president of the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), highlighted that 2020 and 2021 were atypical and complicated years and that 103 chains of associations affiliated to ANTAD participated in this new version of the Good End, with 55,000 points of sale.

Yáñez reiterated his request that both purchases with departmental cards and those made with cash and invoices can enter the fiscal draw.

This time the Good End will be held from November 10 to 16, a new exception, similar to last year, when it lasted 12 days to avoid crowds and infections.

Traditionally, the Good end, inspired by the “Black Friday” of the United States, is a commercial event held every year in Mexico, during a weekend in November, which consists of promoting products and services by various companies in order to promote trade, through offers, discounts or rebates on the price and loans for months without interest.

Due to having different periods of realization, the sales figures are not comparable. These have climbed from 38,000 million pesos in the first edition to 118,000 million in 2019 and 239,000 million in 2020.