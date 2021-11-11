The market heats up for E-Rod

The Tigers have joined the Angels like teams interested in Venezuelan left-hander and free agent Eduardo Rodríguez, sources informed Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.
Meanwhile, MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox have offered Rodriguez a multi-year contract in addition to the qualifying offer of $ 18.4 million.
Rodriguez has until Nov. 17 to make a decision on the qualifying offer, which could tie him to compensation in the amateur draft if he decides to leave Boston. With multiple teams showing interest in the Valencia native, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he decided on free agency.
Morosi points out that Detroit could have some advantage in the bidding for the mound. Rodríguez has a good relationship with the Tigres’ assistant pitching coach, Juan Nieves, who was his first coach in Boston.
The Tigers have a number of promising pitchers, including Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning. However, due to flexor tendon surgery on Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull’s Tommy John, the team’s rotation lacks depth and experience.
