The list of 36 cell phones on which WhatsApp stops working today

As had already been announced in the month of August, WhatsApp will stop working on some devices cell phones that will no longer be compatible with the next updates of the application. Don’t be caught off guard, check if your model is on the list.

WhatsApp seeks to offer the best tools in its application so that all users take advantage of this option of instant messaging, that is why it seeks to renew and update its functions. However, when the new updates not all users can benefit as the company announced a list of operating systems on which the application will no longer be supported. Below in TechBit we tell you what they are.

Goodbye to outdated iOS and Android systems

WhatsApp cares that its users have the best experience when using the app, for this reason, on its official site, it has enabled a help center where they condense the frequently asked questions that may arise before the announcement of the cell phones in which it will stop working.

In order not to affect people who frequently use the application, WhatsApp informed in advance that cell phones have a OS Android with OS 4.1 (and minor versions) or a iPhone with iOS 9 (as well as the previous ones) will no longer be supported.

In the cell phones have this kind of operating systems The application can no longer be updated, therefore, the company recommends that users who have any of these devices change equipment or update their system to enjoy a better experience.

WhatsApp He also warned that this measure would begin to be applied from last November 1, that is why here we present a list of the cell phones that have these systems Android and iOS so that you take precautions.

What Apple devices will no longer be compatible with the app?

WhatsApp recommends that so you can use the application on your iPhone You must have a device with iOS 10 or later version. However, in these cell phones of Manzana will stop working:

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus, in all its versions of storage capacity.

What cell phones have an outdated Android system?

The devices Android running a system Android 4.1 (and those under this version) are where it will stop working WhatsApp. In order for you to use the application, your phone must have the capacity to receive SMS messages or calls during the verification process.

In addition, you are required to carry an active SIM card, since WhatsApp will not work on cell phones that only have Wi-Fi connection. Some cell phones Android that will no longer be supported are:

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini and Galaxy Xcover 2

Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7

Sony: Xperia M, Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

Huawei: Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend G740

LG: Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Nitro HD, Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus F6, Optimus F7 and Optimus FQ3

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Lenovo: A820

Additional, other models of cell phones in which it will stop working WhatsApp They will be: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

If your phone mobile is on the list, remember that you can backup your conversations to recover them on a new device. This task can be done easily by activating the “Backup” in the storage settings of your WhatsApp.

