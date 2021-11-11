the Liga MX player who would be in the sights of Club América by 2022

Although the League MXis in the process of defining definitions with the pairings of the Repechage and the preview of the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, there is always time for what concerns the Stove Soccer, especially just a few weeks after the opening of the pass book. And one of the teams that always takes center stage is the America club.

By itself, naturally, rumors always circulate around the institution of Coapa. But also, in the last hours Santiago Solari, with a statement in a conversation he had with the Spanish journalist recognized under the pseudonym Mistechip, left the door open for all kinds of versions to flow regarding the market for next year.

“We are already practically planning for the next semester even though we have this phase that we face now. We cannot lose sight of the next semester or the next year.”said the coach of the Eagles of America in the interview that was broadcast on Tuesday, November 9 and that could be seen through the social network Youtube.

In this regard, as expected, the names began to fall. The first, at least after Indiecito’s words, is the central defender of the Club Puebla Israel Reyes. According to El Sniper from the newspaper RECORD, the 21-year-old is one of the authorities’ targets. blue cream for the Closing 2022 of the League MX.

Regarding the possibility of a defender arriving, days ago the newspaper El Universal reported that Bruno valdez would leave his vacant space in that sector, since he would have advanced conversations with the UANL Tigers, to move to New Lion once the Scream Mexico A21. If so, the Paraguayan would once again be led by the helmsman Miguel Herrera.