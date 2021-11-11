The latest eco-sensitive trend: stop bathing

Bathing once or twice a week helps reduce water consumption and is also good for skin health, experts say.

It is said to be the latest fashion trend among Hollywood stars: Jennifer Aniston, Ashton Kutcher, Brad Pitt, Mila Kunis, and other world famous artists They practice it, according to their own statements. It’s about the so-called “ cleansing reduction “ , and in fact it translates into stopping bathing, or at least, stopping doing it every day.

The purpose is simple and eco-sensitive: reduce water consumption, of which the daily shower is a great contributor.

In a podcast broadcast by Spotify, Mila Kunis assured that “I don’t wash my whole body every day”. The actress added that she only cleans the body areas that require it daily, but dispensing with the full daily bath.

Hygiene and pandemic

Some specialists consider that the customs modified during the pandemic and confinement would have increased the margin of acceptance of changes, and not only in people’s hygiene. Not being able to get out, “millions of people saw that there was no urgent reason to take care of the appearance and the style”, says the analyst Yvonne hornung, quoted by the German newspaper.

The statistic seems to prove him right: although the consumption of shampoos and soaps has recovered with the lifting of the confinement regulations, the market for such products has not recovered the same level you had before the pandemic.

Ecosensitive trend

The purpose of the “cleansing reduction” It is, with all of the above, one: contribute to caring for the environment by saving water. Aniston, Julia Roberts and Charlize Theron They have said in different interviews that they shower only once a week, so as not to waste vital fluid.



The New York Doctor James Hamblin, author of several books on the subject, ensures that soap is only necessary in specific parts of the body such as the feet and armpits (although not only there). “However, in advertising and in movies we tend to see people who lather too much, and the whole body, as if they were a car in a car wash. They spend too much time in the shower and with it they waste water. Also, they buy products whose ingredients are transported around the world and then are bottled in plastic containers.

Hamblin claims to have gone years without showering.

The doctor Marion Moers-Carpi, cited also by the General Anzeiger, affirms that nobody you need to spend 20 minutes a day in the shower. In addition, daily rubbing removes oils that are necessary to protect the skin, says the specialist.

Moers-Carpi justifies the “cleansing reduction” also with historical reasons: “Ever ask your aubelos how often they bathed. In those days it used to be only once a week. And not all of them sucked. “

