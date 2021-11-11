The ‘Last Seen’ can now be hidden only from certain contacts

WhatsApp has just implemented a privacy enhancement that you will probably start using. So far the option ‘Last seen …‘of the application you could hide, show or show only the contacts saved in your phonebook. This just changed with the latest available beta of the app. From now on users have the possibility to hide this information only from certain contacts in your phonebook. It is no longer necessary to hide it from everyone, you can choose.

Hide WhatsApp connection time only from certain contacts

WhatsApp has listened to users and has finally implemented this interesting feature. To the list of options for ‘Last seen ‘ the possibility of creating a black list with certain contacts is added. This means that you can have public connection time for the whole world to see except the contacts you have in the list.

Many users block this time of connection in WhatsApp only for a couple of contacts. From now on this will not condition the entire agenda. The user can blacklist those contacts and have the connection time or ‘Last Seen’ activated for the rest.

It is a minor update than it will come soon for everyone. At the moment it is being tested in the beta version, so it can already be tested publicly. If you don’t want to install any beta, you will simply have to wait a little longer. How about this privacy update for WhatsApp?