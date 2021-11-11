The high amount that Cruz Azul must pay for the 44 yellow cards received

Cruz Azul was the team that received the most yellow cards in the tournament, with 44. It owes something like 9 thousand dollars to the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The regular phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX ended this weekend. Cruz Azul did not have a good season and finished in eighth place in the standings, reached a ticket to the playoffs and will face the Rayados de Monterrey in search of a place in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

It was not the best semester of the celestial, who were far from having a scoring leader, that they were not one of the clubs with the fewest goals against, and neither were they one of those with the most goals in favor. Nevertheless, the team led by Juan Reynoso was at the top of an important (but negative) statistic.

Cruz Azul was the most undisciplined team of Grita México A21. In the total sum of cards, the cement producers tie with Toluca with 46 cautions, however, the Machine has 44 yellow and two red, against 43 yellow cards and three expulsions from the Red Devils, which makes them the most punished.

NowDid you know that clubs must pay the Mexican Soccer Federation for each card? As it says there. To clean up the players who were cautioned, The FMF charges around 4,030 Mexican pesos for each card received, corresponding to 45 UMAS (1 = $ 89.62).

If you take into account that there were 44 yellow cards that Cruz Azul received, it will be 177 and 448 pesos that they pay to the FMF. This, without counting the 5 thousand 400 that Pablo Aguilar must pay, who received five reprimands and was suspended. This is equivalent to 8,700 dollars, at today’s exchange rate.