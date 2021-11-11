The footballer that America offers Puebla in exchange for Israel Reyes

The last falls of the America club in important games, they have been because of defensive errors. A trend that already worries within Coapa and what do you want to solve with some reinforcements for the lower zone. One of the men who has had the best performance with Santiago Solari, it is Salvador Reyes, defender who came from Club Puebla.

It seems that Azulcremas they want to become another player Camotero, in the case of Israel Reyes, 21-year-old who is running as one of the oldest promises in defense Mexican. America I would want it for him Closing 2022, and some versions handle that part of the proposal would be to give Renato Ibarra in exchange of Kings.

If the operation is finalized, America would get an important reinforcement in the defensive back, while getting rid of Renato Ibarra, footballer who in addition to wearing bad image to Coapa, suffers from constant injury that leave it out of competition for long periods of time.

Israel Reyes and his participation with the Puebla Club

After being relegated to the bench in the Club Atlas, Israel Reyes saw a second chance with the Ranged at Guardians 2020, tournament in which he played alone 236 minutes. However, with the arrival of Nicolas Larcamón, its activity went up to 856 minutes of participation in the Guardians 2021. For the current Scream Mexico 2021, Kings He was the undisputed starter, playing the 80% of minutes possible.