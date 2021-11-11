The first photo from the filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ confirms that Will Poulter could be the third brother of Chris Hemsworth

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘is already underway and the filming of one of the most anticipated films of the MCU Phase 4 has begun. And fans of the movie couldn’t be more excited about this new installment from Star-Lord and co.

And we already see Will Poulter, the new signing of the film and will be in charge of giving life to Adam Warlock. We have already seen the actor making friends with the rest of the members of the Star-Lord band. The actor is already starting to talk and fans keep comparing him to Chris Hemsworth after having seen its radical change.

Since Phase 4 began, the Marvel Multiverse has been fully opened and now we just want to know what new characters will arrive, as well as the new threat that will put the universe in danger. For the moment ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ seems to be off to a good start and that’s how Chris Pratt shows it on his Instagram account.

In a photo that the actor has posted, he has shown how the filming of the film is going and has left a small surprise: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3. We honestly couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. I fell while running with a very delicate, emotional, funny, wild and complicated scene. Although everyone has loved it, “he begins by explaining.

And he ends by saying, “So grateful to be titled by my friend and brother, mad genius James Gunn. Oh my gosh. I promise you … this movie will be worth the wait“.

James Gunn confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is not delayed

For now ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ still does not have an official synopsis and while fans wait for the arrival of the third installment of the Star-Lord band. Despite all the delays that Marvel suffered with the premieres of their next films, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ maintains the release date.

James Gunn through his Twitter account confirmed: “Nope, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ has not been delayed and is still scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023. We have the script written and the storyboard is ready, we have the crew and the cast and we are ready to start shortly. We are going to build you something precious. ”

