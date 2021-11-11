The emaciated face of Caleb Plant after falling by knockout to Canelo Álvarez

Canelo Álvarez defeated Caleb Plant by knockout after 11 rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

Saul Alvarez became the first boxer in history to unify all weight belts super middle, because after knocking out Caleb Plant on Las VegasIn the United States, the man from Guadalajara added new credentials to his repertoire as one of the best fighters of the last decade.

In addition to lifting your new girdle from the International Boxing Federation (FIB), Canelo added a new photograph to his knockout album, but as if this were not enough, he again left his opponent with a difficult face to recognize, just as he did with Billy joe saunders last May.

Barely 48 hours after combat, the American shared an image on his social networks where he is seen hugging his grandfather; However, the photo quickly echoed due to how haggard her face looked, product of the blows he received from Álvarez.

Caleb Plant’s face after his fight against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

The photo was part of his Instagram stories, where he has had a lot of activity after falling by knockout to Canelo, who did not reflect in the same way the punishment of the blows of Plant.

Caleb He has shared different images where he has tried to enhance his image, since he has uploaded videos in which the ordeal that it meant for Álvarez is observed. Between his reflexes, combinations and power, the Tennessee native seems to have lived up to his expectations.

In addition to this, in his last fixed publication he hinted that he was satisfied with his exhibition, as he threatened that he will come back stronger and declared that he had proven to be at the level of the best boxers in the world today.

Caleb Plant fell by knockout in 11 rounds to Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

“I have subjected most of the world to my will and I have done it with nothing but passion and skill. I will be back. I showed that I belong to the highest level and I will be world champion again. I’ve never been afraid to go big or go out with my shield. Thanks to all the fans and all my followers ”, he affirmed.

Although on his face he does not seem to have had the best day last Saturday, November 6, his pocket is the one that has never looked better before after a fight, because before Canelo Alvarez got the most lucrative bag of his career, because according to ESPN, just by standing in the ring he received USD 10 million.

Despite the fact that the minimum amount insured by Alvarez reached the USD 40 million, the one that Plant received means the largest sum of money that he has received for a boxing match. Before this fight, the maximum figure he would have received for a fight is estimated to be USD 750,000, when he defeated Caleb Truax in January 2021, in accordance with Sportekz.

Canelo Álvarez defeated Caleb Plant by knockout in 11 rounds to become the undisputed 168-pound champion (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

This was not the only statement from Plant After the fight, because in accordance with his maximum motivation on the ring, he returned to dedicate a message to his daughter, Alia plant, who passed away years ago, before he became a boxing star.

The next challenge of Caleb Plant will be bouncing back and fighting again to earn the right to a rematch, something that could happen in 2021 if Canelo Alvarez he does not change divisions, as his goals could be to ascend to 175 pounds.

Plant could still be measured against more prominent super middleweight opponents, such as Jermall charlo or David benavidez, candidates who could even reach the ring to face Saul Alvarez.

