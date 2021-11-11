the curious error that a group of sixth grade boys found in the new Santiago Bernabéu

A view of the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium

Nobody expected such a situation. It was curious that he was in the center of the scene for such a particular reason. Real Madrid presented a new video with the evolution of the works in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu which started in early 2020 and showcasing a retractable lawn system, capacity expansion and complete façade modification. However, all these luxuries in the emblematic White House of soccer failed to generate as much excitement as the detail that a group of sixth-grade boys noticed in one of the published images.

One of the CEIP Calderón de la Barca de Puertollano courses took as a reference the latest video released by the club on its social networks to do a job and a group of sixth grade boys that is part of a “Spelling Command”, promoted by the school itself that seeks to encourage its students to detect grammatical and spelling errors anywhere, detected an error: in a image of the facade of the stadium shows that “Santiago Bernabéu” is without a check mark.

In that project that started the school, they are divided into different groups and it was the “Team Tilde” that he warned of the error and together with his teacher they sent a letter to Real Madrid. “The children said if Madrid was going to write to them about this. They answered us in ten minutes, that they were going to ask the company responsible for the videos to correct it. They were happy to receive the answer, ”explained Julián González, the boys’ teacher, in a talk with Cadena Ser.

In the images made by computer is that this detail was discovered. In that video, in addition, the club showed how the grass on the pitch can be stored in parts in a pit located on the side of one of the sides. Each plate will be located in a structure 30 meters deep, where they will receive special treatment with an irrigation system, ultraviolet rays, LED lighting and temperature control cameras. They will also have ventilation and oxygen systems.

The image that shows the error that a group of sixth grade boys discovered

The sixth graders enjoyed this Real Madrid post and much more from the club’s response. And in particular, the school achieved one of its main objectives, according to González: “The truth is that what happened is excellent, because our proposal was that the boys have an interest in spelling and in this situation, plus the response from Madrid, a great step was taken on the path of encouraging the care of language ”.

In that same video, it was shown that the field can be divided into two halves separated by a curtain and a rostrum in between. There they will be able to coexist, for example, a basketball court so that the Final Four of the Euroleague can be played, with a tennis court that will host an ATP tournament.

