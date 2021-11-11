The Chinese real estate company Evergrande would have avoided the ‘default’ by paying interest on three expired bonds

Evergrande was due to have paid $ 148.13 million in interest on three bonds by November 10 at the latest.

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group could have again avoided the ‘default’ by paying the interest of three dollar bonds – due this Wednesday – to the clients of the international clearing company Clearstream, reports Bloomberg, citing a spokesman for the company.

At first, when the grace period expired on Wednesday, the German creditor DMSA announced that it was preparing bankruptcy proceedings against the Chinese company and asked all Evergrande bondholders to join its initiative.

“But so far we haven’t received no interest for our bonds, “explains DMSA analyst Marco Metzler, who indicates that” with the closure of the banks in Hong Kong today, it is certain that have defaulted on these bonds“.

The expert points out, however, that non-payment does not automatically mean the bankruptcy of Evergrande: to determine bankruptcy, you must file a insolvency application Before the court. This can be done by the company itself or by one or more of its creditors, and it is precisely what is planned now.

“DMSA is preparing a bankruptcy procedure against Evergrande. We are already having discussions with other investors about it. We would be delighted to have other investors join our action group, “said Metzler.

The DMSA expert assured that as soon as a court opens insolvency proceedings, “Evergrande will also be officially bankrupt”, something that he believes will happen “in a matter of days”.

With a debt above the $ 300 billion, Evergrande is the world’s most indebted company. The liquidity crisis that the company is suffering has infected to the Chinese real estate sector, recently causing defaults on debt by other real estate players.

“Risks to world economic growth”

Considering the scale of the debt and the cumulative effects of default, the problems of the Chinese real estate sector threaten to shake up not only to the finances of the Asian giant, but also to the global ones, warn numerous experts.

Thus, the US Federal Reserve acknowledged on Monday that the situation generates risks for the financial system of the North American country.

“Given the size of China’s economy and financial system, financial stress in China could tighten markets financial markets through a deteriorating sense of risk, posing risks to global economic growth, and affect the United States“stated the central bank in its latest report on financial stability.