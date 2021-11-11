The boxers and athletes who endorsed Canelo Álvarez after his victory with Caleb Plant

Canelo Álvarez became undisputed super middleweight champion (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTES)

Saul Canelo Alvarez made history last weekend by beating Caleb Plant by KO and become a unified super middleweight champion. This victory reopened the debate on whether the Jalicean is the best pound for pound in the world and perhaps in the history of Mexican sports. Faced with this situation, professional boxers and some celebrities took the opportunity to express their opinion.

Some days ago, Juan Manuel Marquez assured that the Canelo Alvarez He cannot be considered the best Mexican boxer in history. His statements were refuted by another Mexican boxing legend, who also expressed his opinion. Erick the Terrible Morales assured that: “We boxers cannot decide who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.”

In interview for Record, the former world champion defended Saúl from Márquez’s statements. “If Canelo is going to be an idol or not is a decision of the public, we boxers cannot decide”, Assured the Terrible. Regarding the fans, the Canelo he got tired of receiving praise from them after his triumph. Men like Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Czech Perez they congratulated him on social networks and classified him as a “Mexican pride”.

Juan Manuel Márquez declared that Canelo cannot be considered one of the best in the world. (Photos: Cuartoscuro.)

With that last victory, the Jalisco became the first Mexican who has managed to unify the titles of the boxing super middle division. Despite his achievement, Márquez assured that it is not possible to name him as the best of all time, since he does not fight against rivals in the same conditions. After these statements, some have criticized him for the way he said it and even for his message. This time, it was the Terrible Morales who stated that: “I think Márquez is very resentful of life”.

Some dismissed Juan Manuel’s words as envy, as they go against the current. Other fighters who reacted to the fight were Manny pacquiao, who immediately congratulated the Mexican. Names like Josh Taylor, unified super lightweight champion, who “welcomed the club” to Canelo and recognized him for an “excellent” performance during their bout.

At the same time, the famous actor and boxer Jake paul He expressed his appreciation for the Jalicean: “what did you expect? is someone who has only lost once, “he commented on his account Twitter. He too Kun Omen He sent his congratulations to the new champion through his account Instagram, because a story of the moment in which the Canelo he was raising his new championship.

Canelo Álvarez fought four times in less than a year, from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021. EFE / EPA / Caroline Brehman



Another world champion who recognized Canelo as the best fighter in the world (in his weight class), was the young boxer Devin Haney. Together with him, Danny Garcia, a former super lightweight champion, also shared his thoughts on Alvarez, acknowledging his performance as “a true champion” during their fight.

And if that was not enough, Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), assured that Saúl was on top of the world right now. He also assured that he dared to take the baton left by Julio César Chávez after his retirement in 2003.

In the end, it is impossible to unify the opinions of boxing fans. The debate that revolves around Canelo It will continue for years or perhaps decades. For now, the only reality is that he is the undisputed champion of the sport’s supermedia division, which establishes him as one of the best in the world.

KEEP READING:

Juan Manuel Márquez affirmed that Canelo Álvarez cannot be “the best boxer in history”

The prestigious list of boxers where Canelo Álvarez was excluded

The incredible dialogue between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant in the middle of a fight