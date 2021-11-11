The best movie and series recommendations for the family

The Forever Purge is the latest installment in the saga created by James DeMonaco that takes the “social safety valve” situation to new ground.

12 hours are no longer enough to survive without any kind of coexistence rules, but a sector of society wants to turn the situation into a lifestyle.

It is there where a couple of Mexican immigrants in Texas, Adela and Juan, become a key piece in the salvation of a North American community in the face of an attack that has gotten out of control.

Directed by Everardo Gout, La Purga por Siempre has an efficient narrative, totally in accordance with the conventions of the genre, but that does not ignore the notes with a critical and at times satirical tone of the sociopolitical, economic and cultural problems of the border area.

In this way, Mexico and Mexicans stand as the options of salvation for a society in frank deterioration.

Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the leading roles, in addition to on-screen chemistry, demonstrate moving with comfort in the genre of action.

The Forever Purge is still an unpretentious entertainment film, but it is appreciated that it intelligently integrates elements of everyday reality.

THE FOREVER PURGE

DURATION: 1 hr 43 min

THRILLER TERROR ACTION

YEAR: 2021

DIRECTOR: Everardo Gout

CAST: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas and Will Patton

ROTTEN: 50

METACRITIC: 53

FILM

HBO Max

THE CHEATERS

Nicolas Cage plays Roy Waller, a phobia-ridden con man who can’t stand the outdoors. Together with his partner, played by Sam Rockwell, he steals through telemarketing scams. His imperfect existence is joined by his teenage daughter Angela, a role played by the talented Alison Lohman. Together with his daughter, the protagonist begins to question his life and the ingenious script by Nicholas Griffin and Ted Griffin, based on the novel by Eric Garcia, grabs you. The stars have a lot of chemistry and Cage is very good in a role that allows him to explore all range of feelings. Director Ridley Scott gives his particular style and rhythm to the film, the end result of which is emotional, surprising and entertaining.

MATCHSTICK MEN

DURATION: 1 hr 56 min

COMEDY DRAMA

YEAR 2003

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

CAST: Nicolas Cage, Alison Lohman, Sam Rockwell, Bruce Altman and Bruce McGill

ROTTEN 82

METACRITIC 61

TICKET YES