The best HBO Max shows to watch right now – EzAnime.net

HBO Max launched in 2020 as the digital hub for all your favorite HBO series and WarnerMedia content, from classics like Six Feet Under and The Wire to the latest movies released by Warner Bros. Pictures. With so much media already available on the platform and plans to premiere more shows in the future, it can be difficult to decide what to watch next. As such, we’ve put together a list of the best shows on HBO Max right now.

HBO shows and more

HBO Max

Find new series and a catalog of classics on HBO Max

HBO Max provides streamers with access to film and television content from HBO, WarnerMedia and DC. Subscribe now to catch up on your favorite HBO and Max originals

Trending now on HBO Max

When it comes to new and popular series, HBO Max is one of the best and most talked about streaming platforms on the market right now. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the hottest series on the platform right now. Are here:

Unsafe

Source: HBO Max

Created by and starring Issa Rae, Insecure follows best friends Issa and Molly as they try to navigate their flaws and career aspirations in modern-day Los Angeles. The new episodes of the fifth and final season debut on Sundays.

Love life

Source: HBO Max

Love Life follows a millennial living in New York City as he searches for love, with each episode focusing on a new suitor. Season 2 follows Marcus (William Jackson) on his quest for his own happily ever after, and he’s streaming now.

Scenes from a marriage

Source: HBO Max

A new adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, Scenes From a Marriage is a five-part limited series that follows the relationship of Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain), who begin to face setbacks afterward. to continue. a disastrous double date with his friends.

Stanley Tucci: Looking for Italy

Source: CNN

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy follows the actor as he travels through Italy to meet and taste the best regional cuisines of the country.

Succession

Source: HBO Max

Succession stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, a media mogul who inadvertently confronts his four grown children when he announces his intention to retire. New episodes of season 3 air on Sundays.

Drama on HBO Max

HBO Max is also a solid streaming service for viewers looking for drama series. With that in mind, here are some of the most action-packed series currently available on HBO Max.

The American Guest

Source: HBO

The American Guest follows the journey of former United States President Teddy Roosevelt (Aidan Quinn) and Brazilian Army Officer Cândido Rondon as they explore unknown regions of the Brazilian Amazon.

Gossip Girl

Source: HBO Max

A reboot of the hit CW series, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl introduces a new generation of New York private school teens. Follow them as they navigate both the Upper East Side social scene and the lustful Gossip Girl Instagram account. The first half of season 1 is airing now, while the second half begins airing on November 25.

Laetitia

Source: HBO Max

Based on a true story, Laetitia is a limited series about the case of an 18-year-old girl (Sophie Breyer) who disappeared in western France. The story is told from the perspective of Laetitia’s twin sister Jessica, played by Marie Colomb.

The sopranos

Source: HBO

Catch up on HBO’s legendary gangster epic before checking out HBO Max’s new prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. The Sopranos follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he tries to balance life as a father and husband along with his role as the boss of a New Jersey mob family. All six seasons are available to stream.

The white lotus

Source: HBO Max

Located in the incumbent resort, The White Lotus follows the exploits of guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week. The limited series stars Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney.

Comedy on HBO Max

Do you wanna laugh Look no further! HBO Max has a variety of comedy series that will make you laugh until you cry. Here’s a list of some of the best comedy series airing today on HBO Max.

Betty

Source: HBO Max

Based on the 2018 Crystal Moselle movie Skate Kitchen, Betty follows a diverse group of young women as they navigate the primarily male world of skateboarding.

Frayed

Source: Sky One

Set in 1988, Frayed follows a wealthy London housewife named Sammy Cooper, who is forced to return to her hometown of Newcastle, Australia, and revisit her past. Seasons 1 and 2 are airing now.

Ghosts

Source: BBC One

Originally broadcast on BBC One, Ghosts tells the story of a young couple who inherit a dilapidated English mansion as their first home. However, as they begin to renovate, the couple discover that the house is full of needy ghosts. An American version of the show, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, recently debuted on CBS.

First of the class

Source: MAX Original

A reboot of the hit ’80s series, the new class principal follows freshman teacher Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez) as she deals with a class full of over-achievers and encourages them to find joy in things. out of the classroom.

South side

Source: Comedy Central

Filmed in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, South Side follows two friends who are stuck working at Rent-T-Own as they dream of taking over the world. New episodes of season 2 air on Thursdays.

Reality contests on HBO Max

HBO Max also features a ton of competition reality series that have previously aired on different networks or are exclusive to the platform. Here’s a rundown of some of the best reality competition series airing right now.

12 Christmas dates

Source: MAX Original

Narrated by Natasha Rothwell, 12 Dates of Christmas follows three sexy singles as they search for someone special to take home for the holidays. Season 2 begins airing on November 25.

Hotel First Dates (UK)

Source: Channel 4

First Dates Hotel follows maitre d ‘Fred Sirieix and his team of matchmakers as they invite a new group of singles each season to stay at a luxury hotel in the south of France and take part in a series of blind dates. Seasons 1 and 2 are airing now.

Selena + Chef

Source: HBO Max

Filmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Selena + Chef finds Selena Gomez learning to cook in her own kitchen, with the help of some master chefs. Seasons 1-3 are already underway.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Source: HBO Max

From executive producer Issa Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles follows a group of seven black twenty-somethings who pursue their dreams while living together in South Los Angeles.

They were here

Source: HBO Max

We’re Here follows drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they travel to rural America in hopes of showing residents the human side of drag. Seasons 1 and 2 are airing now.

Docuseries on HBO Max

You will also find a collection of exciting documentary series on HBO Max. Whether you’re into true crime or something a little more edifying, these are our top picks for the documentary series currently available on HBO Max.

Dolores: the truth about the Wanninkhof case

Source: MAX Original

Dolores: The truth about the Wanninkhof case finds Dolores Vázquez sharing her version of events in the Rocío Wanninkhof case 20 years after she was mistakenly found guilty of the murder.

Hard hits in season: the Indianapolis Colts

Source: HBO

A continuation of the popular Hard Knocks series, Hard Knocks In Season offers fans an all-access look at the Indianapolis Colts during the actual NFL season for the first time. The new show begins airing on November 17.

How it really happened

Source: HLN

Hosted by actor Hill Harper, How It Really Happened looks at some of the most notorious celebrity crimes, mysteries, trials and tragedies of the past decades. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now.

How with John Wilson

Source: HBO

How To With John Wilson follows the self-described and self-described “anxious New Yorker” as he films other New Yorkers and tries to give advice on a variety of related topics. Season 2 begins airing on November 26.

The story of the night

Source: CNN

A six-part CNN docuseries, The Story of Late Night tells the story of late-night television through archived footage and stories about hosts Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart. and Stephen Colbert.

HBO to the max

HBO Max really has something for everyone when it comes to the series. Whether you’re looking to revisit an old favorite like Friends or want to dive into something new like The White Lotus or Gossip Girl, you’re sure to find the content to suit your tastes.

The streaming service also offers a variety of shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat, whether it’s through romantic comedy series like Insecure and Love Life or drama series like The Sopranos and Succession.

If you prefer to experience stories based on real life events, then Dolores: The truth about the Wanninkhof case might be worth it. And if you’re looking for something a little more outrageous, How It Real Happened will likely keep you on the edge of your seat.

In addition to the series that are already airing, as well as the impressive line of movies on HBO Max, the platform has a new batch of series that will arrive on the platform in the coming months. This includes The Sex Lives of College Girls, which opens on November 18, and the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Tiny Toons Looniversity is also coming soon to Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

While HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, there are plenty of options to get the service through your cable provider, AT&T TV, and as an add-on to Hulu + Live TV. You can also register directly through the HBO Max website.

HBO Max has all the shows

HBO Max

The best of the best on the HBO series

HBO Max features a massive and ever-expanding multimedia library of movies and TV shows from HBO, WarnerMedia, DC, and more. Sign up now to get all the content you need and more.

We can earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.