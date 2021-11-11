The alternative rocketry company SpinLaunch successfully launches a projectile more than 10,000 in height with only kinetic energy (VIDEO)

The launch system consists of a giant centrifuge that accelerates the projectile to hypersonic speeds before launching it into the atmosphere.

SpinLaunch, an American company that develops an alternative form of space launches using Kinetic energy, successfully conducted its first prototype test at the end of last month.

The test, carried out in a polygon in the state of New Mexico on October 22, was carried out with the so-called Suborbital Accelerator, a launch system consisting of a rotating disk vertical that accelerates the projectile up to speeds hypersonic by electric motors before firing it into the atmosphere.

This centrifuge measures 50 meters and is taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York. A rotating arm rotating in a vacuum chamber inside accelerates the projectile up to 5,000 miles per hour (8,000 km / h) and it takes milliseconds to release it.

The test used the 20% of capacity off the accelerator and the projectile launched reached an altitude of more than 10,000 meters, SpinLaunch CEO Jonathan Yaney told CNBC.

The prototype launched, more than 3 meters long, did not carry propeller, which is slated to kick-start when flight throttle is lost, but the company plans to incorporate it into its future trials. SpinLaunch expects to perform up to 30 tests with different projectiles at various speeds in the next 6 to 8 months.

The Suborbital Accelerator used is one-third the scale of the future launch system, designed to put vehicles with up to 200 kilograms payload, the equivalent of several small satellites.

The approach developed by SpinLaunch will make it possible to significantly cut the costs of space launches saving on fuel and dispensing with carrier rockets, as well as reducing the carbon footprint that produce.

SpinLaunch, which closed a contract with the Pentagon in 2019, plans to start its first commercial launches at the end of 2024.

