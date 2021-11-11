The actors behind Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan and The Last of Us’s Joel work together on a video game

Roger Clark and Troy Baker have posted a photo of them in a motion capture suit.

These are difficult months for fans of Rockstar or Naughty Dog games. They tend to make such big blockbusters that, once the latest installment has been enjoyed, you have to wait too long until you know what the responsible studios have on their hands next. For now, it’s time to settle for a GTA remastering in the first case, and in the second with an HBO series.

However, an innocent image has united fans of both developers these days. And it is that we have been able to see Roger clark already Troy baker together in a photo on Instagram. The former plays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, while the latter is known worldwide for being Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Part II.

Clark and Baker are shown wearing a motion capture suit.In the photo, we see both working on a video game, equipped with the motion capture suit so characteristic of high-end productions. In the comment under the publication, Clark praises Baker and his talent, but also leaves us a couple of hashtags that confirm that it is a game and not something else.

“I was going to say something funny but it was honestly a pleasure working with Troy Baker and witnessing firsthand why he is one of the best at his thing. His talent, involvement, experience and intelligence helped make this project such a Very rewarding experience. I can’t wait to show you all that this amazing team did! “says the post.

The message makes us think that it won’t take long to see itNo more details are known about what this collaboration could leave us, although networks have already begun to theorize with new content for the prequel to the Rockstar western. The work, yes, would have already finished, and the message makes us think that we will not have to wait long.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of those titanic releases of 2018 that left us with such a good taste. In 3DJuegos we found it a prodigy in almost every aspect, an outstanding title with a hero to remember. If you want to know more about our opinions, you can consult our analysis of Red Dead Redemption 2.

