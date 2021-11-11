The $ 3,200 eco-cork wallet Angelina Jolie uses to shop at the grocery store

It is undeniable that for Angelina Jolie it is not important what her destiny is. This was confirmed once again in her reappearance as a mother and head of her household, when she went to the supermarket with an imposing look in which a luxurious wallet stood out.

The star of “Eternals” left a pleasant taste in his millions of fans who celebrated his family appearances in different countries, while participating in the promotional tour of his new Marvel movie.

An afternoon of shopping was the precise moment for the Hollywood superstar to be seen again sharing with one of her 6 children: Vivienne, the youngest of the clan.

Angelina Jolie wears a minimalist look

For Angelina Jolie it is not relevant to be a movie star to fulfill her duties as head of the household. Shopping at the supermarket is a simple task, which she led hand in hand with her daughter, 13-year-old twin Vivienne.

Mother and daughter were captured inside the store Gelson’s Markets in Hollywood, where the youngest of the family moved the shopping cart, while the actress observed and chose the products that were missing in her Los Angeles mansion.

Vivienne once again was relaxed with sports pieces, consisting of a light gray sweatpants, a T-shirt and a pair of black Nike sneakers.

The sophisticated looks of the red carpet were put aside and now Angelina looked more casual in a black maxi dress that hid her ankles, with a pair of stilettos that added height and more distinction to her combination.

She added a long gray wool coat to her outfit, which gave her a charming look for her outing in which she was protected from the pandemic with her mask.

The Daily Mail highlighted the affectionate gestures Angelina and Vivienne shared as they hugged each other tenderly in the frozen food section.

And without leaving aside the great details that can be the distinction in any outfit, Jolie chose a signature portfolio Ferragamo, the same Italian brand that also owns exquisite sandals with which he walked a large part of his trip in New York, after turning 46.

An ecological wallet to “take care of the planet”

The artist usually has a luxurious accessory hanging from her arm and this time was no exception. Valued at 3,200 dollars, the Salvatore Ferragamo bag is a fine piece that inspires the conservation of the planet, due to its ecological concept with which it wants to draw attention to the protection of the environment.

For its preparation, the renowned firm used sustainable materials like cork, a renewable resource that does not harm trees in the collection of raw material.

The model “Earth Top Handle” It is inspired by nature and its conservation, as specified by the portal of the exclusive European fashion house. In this way, Angelina wore her exquisite wallet with a special appearance and texture, with a double handle to carry by hand or on the shoulder.

After completing the various products they required, both were in charge of packing and placing the items in paper bags.

