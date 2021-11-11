Terrible Morales defends Canelo and shoots against Juan Manuel Márquez

Érik “Terrible” Morales came to the defense of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and stoked Juan Manuel Marquez, after he mentioned a few days ago that the tapatío he will never be the best Mexican boxer, coupled with the fact that questioned that he has not faced the best opponents and that it imposes a rehydration clause on its rivals.

The Terrible Morales He was blunt and pointed out that the public is the only one who has the authority to decide who is an idol in boxing and who is not, because these are the ones who pay and for whom the fighters are owed; in addition, he referred that Juan Manuel Marquez He also received ‘aid’ such as those that Canelo despises today.

“If Canelo is going to be an idol or not an idol is a decision of the public, we boxers cannot decide who are the good guys or who are the bad guys, tWe all had a career management for better or for worse, with lesser or worse rivals. We all have something that made us jump a little more or we had something easier.

“It is a purely administrative issue, everyone knows, and he (Juan Manuel Márquez) also had that, You cannot complain and the decision of where Canelo is going, if he is an idol or not, is a decision of the fans who decides where we go, who, in what position we play, if they want us, if they hate us and go of that nobody else can think that the fans because they are the ones who pay, they are the bosses and they are the ones who decide what they see and what they do not see ”, he threw the Terrible for Record.

In addition, Erik morales considered that he noticed in the statements of Juan Manuel Marquez some resentment, although he said that this does not give him credit for downplaying the achievements of today’s boxers.

“Obviously Márquez’s career cost him a lot of work, but that does not mean that he has to detract from it. the work of others or the conditions or the effort or the easy or difficult way that you can give. We are not all the same luck, nor do we run with the same blessing to do things.

“It is a question of time and it is necessary to accept it. I think Márquez is very resentful of life because of the statements he gives”Morales concluded.

The times change

The Terrible Morales He emphasized that it is not possible to live in the past, because times change: “There are some who have more to work, there are others who have less, there are some who live modern times in a way and there are those who live in the past with a lot of effort and dedication, but nothing compared to the old, old, like my father and many others who suffered even more than we did and who made our life easier and we made the market for the Mexican even easier“, he finished.