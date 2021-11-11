Tata Martino outlines central with Tiba and Johan before Moreno’s injury

Enrique Martinez Villar

Indianapolis / 10.11.2021 21:03:43





The central defense to face USA in the tie next Friday in Cincinnati is making life more difficult for Gerardo Martino, because in addition to the casualties of Cesar Montes and Nestor Araujo, Héctor Moreno is among cottons as he suffers from muscle fatigue.

Faced with the possibility that dark is not available, the Tata Martino already contemplates a central defense in which Gilberto Sepulveda and Johan Vásquez, are headlines in the crucial meeting.

Johan and Sepúlveda would be headlines for the first time in a game directed by Martino, and in turn the first time they would play together on a pitch, since not even in minor teams have shared minutes.

Both footballers are called to be together with Mountains the central defenders of the immediate future of the Tricolor, since Moreno will live in Qatar 2022 his last world Cup and Nestor Araujo has a level of many ups and downs playing in Spain.

TO Vasquez He comes to this opportunity just at the moment in which he begins to add minutes in Italian football with Genoa, a team that he came to as a reinforcement for this season and has started in the last five games and has even scored a goal.

For his part, Sepúlveda is the undisputed holder in Chivas and you know what it is to play under the technical direction of Tata Martino, because he has done it in different friendly games and gold Cup.