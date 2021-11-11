Sylvester Stallone said he was close to dying in “Rocky IV”

This Thursday the Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV” opens, a version that will remove and add content in relation to its original version released in 1985 and that showed us the real battle between the Russian Ivan Drago and the Italian stallion Rocky Balboa.

And on the occasion of this reissue, Sylvester Stallone gave several details of that recording of what has been the highest grossing film in the saga in which he stars and according to words given to Daily Mail, he was close to dying as a result of one of the blows he received. .

According to Sly, it all happened in the first round between Drago (played by his now friend Dolph Lundgren) and Rocky, in an exchange of blows. “In the first round, where he knocks me down, that’s real. It pulverized me and I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night, my heart started to swell. “, he started explaining.

“I had bruised the perio-cardio sac, which is when the heart hits the chest, like in a car accident when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260 and they thought I was going to be talking to the angels »He continued, also ensuring that there was a group of nuns praying for him while he was in intensive care, where he was for four days.

The complex situation had no major consequences and became part of the large number of injuries suffered by the now 75-year-old actor in the various action films he has recorded throughout his long career.

This new version of “Rocky IV”, which comes with the addition of “Director’s Cut” and in 4K resolution will be released in US theaters this Thursday and from Friday it will be possible to see it digitally.

Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer.