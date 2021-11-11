Sylvester Stallone feared for his life after a fight scene ‘Rocky IV’ with the character of Ivan Drago, played by actor Dolph Lundgren, got out of control. Stallone and Lundgren played two rival boxers in the film released in 1985.

Sylvester Stallone reveals he nearly died during ‘Rocky IV’ fight scene

Stallone, 75, spoke about filming the sports drama scene in a recent video on his YouTube channel, titled ‘The Making of Rocky vs. Drago ‘, in which he related that he had to be transferred to intensive care.

“The first thing we filmed [fue] my entrance, his entrance and the introductions and then I got seriously injured during the fight and had to be transferred to intensive care to California from Canada “, says the actor in the video. “Well, it pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels, the next thing I know I am on this low-altitude emergency flight. “he adds.

The winner of the Golden Globe tells that he stayed in the intensive care unit for four days and then had to go back and finish filming the rest of the final fight scene.

The actor created the franchise ‘Rocky’ and has starred in eight films within it. However, the next ninth installment, ‘Creed III’starring Michael B. Jordan, will not feature Stallone, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Secondly, Stallone is working on making a fourth movie of ‘Expendables’, which will also feature Lundgren, as well as a sequel to ‘Demolition Man’.

As to ‘Rocky’Some Stallone memorabilia will go up for auction in December. His exclusive red ‘Rocky III’ boxing gloves, along with nearly 500 other accessories used in movies throughout the actor’s career, are expected to bring in as much as $ 1.5 million.