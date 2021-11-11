Stress and anxiety: know the most effective methods to control them naturally

Stress becomes unbearable, generating a feeling of constant physical discomfort. Is that the feeling of bodily or emotional tension, generated by different situations related to nervousness, frustration or anger, is reflected in acute pain, damaging posture and triggering other more serious problems for the Health of the stressed out. In this context, we tell you which are the best home made recepies to control it.

First of all, it is necessary to recognize the type of stress what is affecting your Health. It can be an acute stress that manifests itself in the short term and affects 90% of the population due to discussions with family, partner or friends or in the face of an emotionally charged activity. The other type of stress is chronic, a feeling that arises from marriage, work or financial problems, that is, from issues that last over time. In the latter, there comes a time when the affected person takes it as something natural and is no longer a problem, therefore he does not apply the home made recepies to counteract it.

Carrying out physical activity constitutes the first of the anti stress and anxiety, as it can help increase the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain, producing endorphins. Meditation can also be an alternative to find peace and balance, benefiting the Health.

Regarding diet, ingesting fatty acids with omega 3, green tea and lemon balm reduce the levels of stress, added to the incorporation of a healthy diet, essential for health in other aspects as well. For its part, a very common drink is coffee, as delicious as it is harmful because it increases heart rate and blood pressure.

Finally, other homemade recipes to reduce the levels of stress and anxiety are linked to social activities, sharing moments with family and friends that will help reduce tense situations, as well as maintaining a sense of humor through laughter, looking for fun activities that we can find on social networks, streaming platforms or programs of TV.