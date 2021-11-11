Spencer star Kristen Stewart doesn’t want to hide anymore

For more than two months, Kristen Stewart has spoken almost daily about her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín film “Spencer”.

It’s a normal experience for a movie star promoting a major movie, which is likely to be one of the top nominees for next year’s awards, and Stewart, with the tremendous fame that has been with her for most of her life, is in it. used to all that.

But tonight in New York at the end of a day in which she has worn five different outfits to as many events, she allows herself to admit that she is “(rude) exhausted.”

“Trying to cram all of our experience into a few moments is impossible,” said Stewart, 31.

That’s because “Spencer” isn’t just an ordinary movie with pre-made anecdotes about co-stars or preparation, although there was a lot of that going into the gestures and accent. Nor is it a documentary, a biography, or a gap-filling exercise like “The Crown.” “Spencer” is an evocative and witty “true tragedy fable” about one of the most famous women who ever lived, set over the Christmas weekend with the royal family that preceded her divorce.

The film has made Stewart a favorite for a best actress Oscar nomination for the first time in her career. But it has also invited many, many comparisons to Stewart’s own life and fame. She also understands why, but is quick to point out the differences.

“Imagine that at 19 you were already getting married and having a baby and you were asked to fulfill a fantasy that everyone wants to be,” said the actress. “It’s like going to summer camp and never being able to come home, when you really hate summer camp.”

But the experience of talking about this experience, of preparing and making the film and analyzing it in terms of it, has been somewhat disorienting. The answers you once had evaporate, the certainty turns to ambiguity, and the truths turn into something else. Sometimes, she said, it feels like she’s being dragged through “the moral riddles” of her life.

“It’s weird because my job is to open up in a way that feels generous, because what you get in return is usually equal to what you offer,” he said. “Right now I’m not just talking to you, but to your readers, of course, and I want you to focus on what I primarily prioritize, which is the film and my life. And if I start to victimize myself, it would be very disjointed. “

The film is directed by Larraín, the Chilean filmmaker behind Natalie Portman’s witty role as Jackie Kennedy in 2016, and has been compared to a gothic ghost story and psychological horror. Diana, who is obsessively watched and painfully isolated, has visions of Anne Boleyn. There’s real and imagined body terror, haunting flashbacks, and a really creepy dinner party that is simply referred to as the “pearl soup scene.”

“I think it’s just an extension of his state of mind and we can inhabit that,” Larraín said.

I wanted to create the experience of a lucid dream, of seeing things that do not exist and merging 500 years of history with a quick cut of the camera.

“This person, this character that we’re thinking about from her inner experience feels like Anne Boleyn is sitting at that table and it’s so much more fun and honest to have her there,” Stewart said. “I think it’s something that movies can do that not many other art forms can do.”

Being part of the “award conversation” has also been an interesting experience for both of them, but mostly because of its ability to broaden the conversation about a movie.

“As they say, you only care about prizes when they give them to you,” said Larraín, laughing.

“I love being part of a larger conversation,” Stewart said. “But some of my all-time favorite movies have very low Rotten Tomato ratings and didn’t get an Academy Award.”

And amid all this musing about fame and surveillance and Diana and herself, Stewart revealed last week that she and her girlfriend of two years are engaged. It was a choice that he made not in spite of, but because of his experiences.

“I have been famous for a long time. And when I was younger, I felt that this open control was actually robbing me of my experience as a human being. So, at the end of this day, it is better not to submit to a militaristic hideout, ”he said. “When I was younger, I really tried to protect what was precious to me. But actually, I found that by protecting those things, I was giving them away. They become something that is not yours. “

“To think that it could be stronger than this entity that is the press and the media is psychotic,” he continued. “I would like to live a life because I will be a better actress if I can live a real life, I will be a better artist who is actually more present and capable of being real.”