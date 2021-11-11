Space X’s ‘Dragon’ capsule is recorded near the Popocatepetl volcano after returning to Earth (VIDEO)

On Monday, after 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico, an incredible moment was captured at the Popocatepetl volcano.

It is the Dragon capsule from the SpaceX company, from the Crew-2 space mission.

After staying for 199 days on the Crew 2 mission, the four astronauts responsible for the feat made their landing in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida, for this reason the Dragon ship managed to be captured in Mexican territory.

Since he released the trajectory of the ship, it was expected that it would be visible from various parts of Mexico, specifically in the center such as Mexico City, Puebla or Morelos, in addition to Guerrero or Veracruz.

And although the ship was seen from Acapulco, Guerrero; According to what was reported by various users of social networks, especially Twitter, one of the most impressive views was recorded near the Popocatépetl volcano.

The news was made known by SkyAlert through its Twitter account, because through a video it showed the exact moment when an object passes over the sky of Mexico.

Some people who were unaware of the return of the Dragon ship to Earth, mistook the sighting for a shooting star, or a meteorite.

Several videos of the spacecraft flying over Mexico were shared on Twitter.

It should be noted that NASA reported the successful landing, led by North American astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, French space pilot Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, as well as Akihiko Hoshide, astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. .

“Endeavor, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome back to planet Earth,” the recording is heard saying. “Successful return to the planet Earths, thank you”, they reply.