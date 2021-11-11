Sony noise canceling headphones at their lowest historical price in Amazon Mexico with the discounts of El Buen Fin 2021

One of the great offers of El Buen Fin 2021 is about these headphones Sony WF-1000XM4, model launched last year with an official price of 7,499 pesos and that stands out for its noise cancellation. Right now in Amazon Mexico We can find them for 5,199 pesos.

They are available in gold, black and blue, they can be paid in up to 24 months without interest and you can apply some of the bank promotions that the store has. In addition, they have free shipping for all users.

At the time of writing this note, there are still just over six hours to take advantage of the discount and accidental damage insurance can also be paid. In our Hunting Bargains Mexico we have more offers.





Sony WH1000XM4 / B, wireless noise canceling headphones

