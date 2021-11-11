Son of NBA legend sentenced to prison for stabbing

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 09:54:45





The son of one of the great legends of the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it was sentenced to six months in prison, after the summer of last year stab a neighbor with a hunting knife during a discussion about some garbage containers.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar received the sentence after plead guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, another for carrying a dagger and also for inflict serious injury during the events that occurred in southern California.

It should be noted that because the son of the former basketball player of the NBA accepted the plea agreement, the final sentence was suspended until January 7th, date until which the culprit may request serve your sentence with a lockdown domiciliary.

How did the events occur?

According to various reports, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares a driveway with a 60-year-old neighbor, who would have reprimanded him for not picking up his trash cans, so the victim was stabbed on the back of the head, An injury that according to prosecutors almost caused the death of the older person.

“This is an absolute judicial error,” said the district attorney. Todd spitzer in a statement after the sentence was released. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over again that he fractured his skull. “ sentence out of seven years.