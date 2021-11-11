Son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, sentenced to 6 months in prison

SANTA ANA, California – The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument about trash cans, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a knife or dagger, with sentence improvements for inflicting major bodily injury, according to the office. from the Orange County District Attorney.

Abdul-Jabbar accepted a plea deal from an Orange County judge. The sentence was suspended until January 7 so that Abdul-Jabbar can request home confinement instead of incarceration, the prosecutor’s office said.

Probation officers will decide if you will be allowed home confinement.

Prosecutors had requested a seven-year prison sentence and objected to the guilty plea offer.

Abdul-Jabbar and his neighbor from San Clemente share a driveway. Abdul-Jabbar stabbed the 60-year-old neighbor several times on June 9 last year after the man confronted him for not picking up trash cans from Abdul-Jabbar’s roommate, prosecutors said.

The 60-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head, suffered a skull fracture and nearly died of blood loss after collapsing outside the emergency room, prosecutors said.

“This slap is an absolute judicial error,” said District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement after the sentencing. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over again when his skull was fractured.”

“We believe that the total disregard for human life in a dispute over garbage cans is so egregious that it justifies the prison sentence,” Spitzer said.