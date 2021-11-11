Some WhatsApp users are already receiving the latest news about the app

The latest beta of WhatsApp for Android includes a new user interface for contact information, new options for ephemeral messages and improvements in multi-device mode.

Throughout the last few months, the world’s most popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been including new features in its platform such as end-to-end encryption of backups, direct access to payments or its own alternative to Telegram channels, the “Communities”.

Following this strategy, the instant messaging application owned by Meta is deploying the latest news of the app among users of the beta version of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp improves its app for Android with all these news

As the guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo tell us, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.21.23.13, includes a series of interesting novelties in the messaging platform such as a new user interface for contact information, new options for disappearing messages or improvements in multi-device mode.

First of all, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android brings a new user interface for the contact information screen and for the group information screen.

Second, WhatsApp has included two new time slots within the self-destructing messages feature, 24 hours and 90 days, something that we already anticipated a few months ago, which join the existing 7 days. If you want to activate this functionality of messages that disappear, you just have to access Settings-Account-Privacy-Default duration of temporary messages, as you can see in the gallery that we leave you under these lines.

Finally, WhatsApp has improved the multi-device mode with a functionality that allows the messaging application to stop sending you notifications when the security code is updated, something that happens when the list of paired devices is modified.

We remind you that if you want to enjoy these new features as soon as possible you have to join the WhatsApp beta program in the Google Play Store and by doing so you will receive all the news of the messaging client before stable version users.

