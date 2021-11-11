So you can share iOS Memojis with WhatsApp and Telegram contacts

If you are an iOS user and in general Apple products, you may have used the Memojis at some point. An exclusive function of the Apple ecosystem, at least with that name and that comes to be a kind of Animoji with our face as alternative to characters that come by default (pig, dog, cat …) Some Memojis that we can share with any contact even if they do not use an Apple device.

The same as emoji are the small icons that represent concepts (joy, sadness, anger …) the Memojis what they do is represent our face with an animation depending on the recording of our face with the camera. A resource that we can share on Telegram or WhatsApp.

Memojis by WhatsApp or Telegram

In 2018 Apple decided to create Memoji with iOS 12, an extra by which users can create a kind of animated emoji recording the user’s face and creating a kind of animation. The objective is to share it by Messages or iMessage, although we can also send them by WhatsApp or Telegram.

And the first step is none other than creating a Memoji, for which we will have to use an iPhone SE 2 or a more recent model, or also an iPad mini 2021. The truth is that no need to have an iPhone or iPad with Face ID.

We have to open the Messages application of the iPhone and iPad and have a current version of iOS or iPadOS. At that point we have to start any conversation in Messages although we do not write any message and click on the button of the Memoji stickers.

The stickers appear and the Memoji on the right. If we click on them, those of the animals appear first, but also we can create our own if we slide the panel to the right to the end. Likewise, if we have one created we can use it or, if we click on the button with the three blue dots, create a new Memoji as well as edit, create or delete it.

Once the Memoji is created, we save it. Now from WhatsApp or Telegram and using the Emoji keyboard (We can change it by pressing the globe and marking Emoji keyboard) we can share our Memoji. To do this we have to slide the panel as far to the left as possible until the clock icon appears and then the most used Memoji will appear, and if we press the three points we can use any of the available ones.

We can share any Memoji that we have created as well as adding new creations and saving them to have them always available.