Siemens earns 53% more at the end of a “stellar” year and raises the dividend

MADRID, 11 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The German engineering and energy group Siemens obtained an attributable net profit of 6,161 million euros at the end of its fiscal year, which ended last September, which represents an increase of 53% compared to the result recorded in the year earlier, reported the multinational, which has proposed raising the dividend to 4 euros per share to reflect the “stellar” performance in fiscal 2021 and its confidence in the future development of the company.

Siemens’ turnover for the whole of its fiscal year reached 62,265 million euros, 12.7% above the revenue recorded the previous year, while orders received grew 23% year-on-year, to 71,374 million.

In the year, Siemens’ digital business increased its revenues by 10%, to 16,514 million, while the smart infrastructure area increased its turnover by 5%, to 15,015 million. For its part, Siemens’ mobility business increased its revenues by 2%, to 9,232 million, while the medical technology unit had a turnover of 17,997 million, 24% more.

Between the months of July and September, corresponding to Siemens’ fourth fiscal quarter, the German company obtained an attributable net profit of 1,167 million euros, 33.6% less than in the same period of the previous year, when the accounts reflected the extraordinary positive impact of capital gains from the separation of Siemens Energy.

On the other hand, the multinational’s turnover in the third quarter increased by 17.7%, to 17,444 million euros and the orders received rose by 26.3%, to 19,070 million.

“In a challenging environment, we have gained market share and clearly exceeded our net profit forecast,” said Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens, who expressed confidence that “momentum will continue into fiscal 2022.”

In this sense, the executive anticipated that delivery times will continue to be longer, at least in the first half of fiscal year 2022, due to the large accumulation of orders and the shortage of components, in addition to the headwinds related to the cost inflation in materials and transport, as well as the lack of experts in some areas.

“We are confident that we can limit the impact on our profitability by adjusting prices throughout the year,” he added.

On the other hand, the company has proposed to increase the dividend from 3.50 euros a year ago to 4 euros per share, to reflect the “stellar performance in fiscal year 2021” and the great confidence in the future development of the company.

In this regard, Ralf P. Thomas, Siemens CFO, underlined that with a very attractive dividend, strong share price performance and a new share buyback program, Siemens continues to offer a very attractive total shareholder return. .