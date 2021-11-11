“She is my greatest treasure next to my baseball card”: A post by Chris Pratt about his wife ends up being labeled “disgusting” and “narcissistic”

While the couple’s family and friends responded with touching words, some users called the post “disturbing” and “creepy” and accused the actor of speaking of his wife as if it were his “property.”

American actor and producer Chris Pratt has been branded as “disgusting” and “narcissistic” for having referred to his wife, writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, as his “greatest treasure” in a recent Instagram post.

This Tuesday, the artist shared on his account a snapshot in which he and his wife, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter, appear, adding an effusive comment about the love he feels for her. “She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter,” he wrote.

“His heart is pure and belongs to me. My biggest treasure next to my chrome [de béisbol] by Ken Griffey Jr. Which, if you know him, you know is saying a lot, “he added, speaking of the Baseball Hall of Fame player and star of the Seattle Mariners.” His birthday is in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t buy anything from you I’ll tell you to look at this post. I love you darling, “he concluded.

While the couple’s family and friends responded with poignant words, some users called the statement “disturbing” and “creepy” and accused him of speaking of his wife as if it were his “property.”

“What all women like is to be ‘possessed’ and compared to a baseball card, so romantic, “said a netizen.” He has not said a single thing about her, only about how it makes him feel, how it serves him and gives him what he wants, “added another.

In addition, several criticized the fact that Pratt praised the woman for having recently given him a “beautiful and healthy” girl, which they interpreted as a cruel hint towards his eldest son, which he has with actress Anna Faris, who was born prematurely and later developed some health problems.

“There is nothing that is not disgusting in this, but the fact that you emphasize your daughter ‘healthy’ when you have a disabled son who has struggled with health problems really shows that you are a terrible father, “commented one woman.” Great, but in addition to your license. As a rookie you have another child, “said another user, while another stressed:” Your ‘greatest treasure’ are your children. In plural: two children “.