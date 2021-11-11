Seven cognitive stimulation exercises for children from 3 to 6 years old that will help them improve attention and memory

Children are nourished by information from the environment to learn; But for this, they need a fundamental skill: attention, thanks to which they attend to useful information from the environment and discard that which does not serve them.

And to learn, they also need memory; that capacity that allows them to retain data and gradually acquire knowledge. Thus, both attention and memory are two fundamental skills for learning, which can be worked through exercises simple cognitive stimulation.

Cognitive stimulation in childhood

Cognitive stimulation is a type of intervention aimed at improving cognitive functioning of the person, that is, their cognitive abilities, these being:

Language

Memory

Attention

Executive functions (planning, organization …)

Reasoning

Regarding cognitive stimulation directed at children, its objective is that the child trains and enhances these functions; This implies, fundamentally, improving the ability to attend to the information in the environment, process it and manipulate it appropriately.





In this article we focus on the stimulation of two functions essential for any learning process: attention, which enables access to information, and memory, which allows information to be retained and with it, to build meaningful learning.

Specifically, we will address cognitive stimulation in children from three to six years old, through a series of exercises that are very easy to carry out.

Four cognitive stimulation exercises to enhance attention

Attention is essential to learn; Thanks to it, we attend to the information of the medium, which is the first step to process it.

Color numbers according to color

In this exercise we try to color a series of numbers according to the color that belongs to each number, as shown in the image taken from the portal Educards. The greater the number of colors and numbers, the greater the difficulty (you have another example here).

Here the child has the task of relating numbers to colors, so it will require putting care into practice. If we also include time in the exercise (for example, it must be done in 10 minutes), the complexity and demand will be greater and, therefore, the child will be training his attention more.





Coloring the model letter

In this second exercise to work attention, also taken from Educards, the child must color with a certain color (in this case, green), a letter in question (in the example, the letter “a”), from a grid of letters.

What is worked here is selective or focused attention, that is, one that allows the mind to focus on a specific stimulus from among many others (these being distractors). Why? Because the child selects the letter “a” from among many others.



Educards

Join the shapes

In this exercise taken from Educards To work attention in children from three to six years old, the task is as follows: join two columns of geometric figures; specifically, each figure with the shape that corresponds to it (some colored and the others not).

Its difficulty is low, so the exercise is suitable from three years of age. If you want to increase the difficulty of the exercise (from five years, approximately), you can use some variants of it, for example this where the silhouettes must be related to their corresponding shadow.



Educards

Count the repeated pictures

In this last exercise that we propose to work on attention, the child’s task will consist of counting the number of elements / drawings of each type, and write the number in the corresponding boxes, as shown in the image extracted from Elena Sanchez Tamargo.

It’s an exercise ideal for working with children from the age of three, of moderate difficulty. It allows training sustained attention (the ability to maintain concentration for a stable period of time) and selective attention (focusing attention on a certain stimulus, or more than one).

Also, with him, indirectly we also work the numbers and writing (at slightly older ages, from the age of five).



Elena Sanchez Tamargo

Three cognitive stimulation exercises to boost memory

Memory allows us to retain information once attended, and therefore constitutes another essential skill to learn. As we will see, there are different types of memory (although we will only talk about a few here).

Repeat pattern of colors

An exercise for work visual memory, which consists of trying to remember the colored squares on the left side of the sheet to later create the first model in the next square.

That is, the child is encouraged to memorize the first image for a few seconds; then you will have to fold the sheet and try to color, on the grid next to it, the two squares in the same position (reproducing the initial color pattern). The exercise it is suitable from the age of five or six, approximately.



1.bp.blogspot

Memorize the words

In this memory exercise, suitable for children who already know how to read, that is, from the age of six, the task consists of reading a small list of words (each box corresponds to a list), close your eyes and recite the words read aloud.

It is used to enhance immediate memory, which is that memory that allows us to retain the information of what has happened or has been presented just a few seconds before.

This type of memory is related to functions such as attention and perception. You can find the exercise on the platform Ecognitive. For younger children who still cannot read, between three and five years old, a variant of the exercise with images can be used (for example this one of Wikicommons).



Ecognitive

Memorize the figures

An exercise similar to the previous one but in this case with images can be this one Educards, in which the child must memorize the figures, fold the paper and circle the ones that were in the first box (as shown in the image). In this case, it is suitable for children between four and six years old, approximately.



Educards

And you, in what way do you stimulate the attention and memory of your children or students? Do you think any of the proposed exercises might be useful to you? We encourage you to put them into practice!

