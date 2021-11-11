Sergio Ramos: they reveal the salary of the Spanish defender at PSG

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.11.2021 07:53:24





It has been a little over four months since the Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Sergio Ramos, which came to French football after his successful passage through the Real Madrid, a team he left after not reaching an agreement for its renewal.

Although the Spanish defender has not yet been able to make his debut with his new squad, the footballer is still in the news, now because the French press uncovered the player’s salary in his new club.

According to L’Équipe newspaper, Ramos perceives some six million euros net per season, which makes it one of the highest paid elements of the workforce of the PSG, although it is below other signings such as Donnarumma.

It should be noted that despite being from the best paid in the ‘City of Light’ team, the 35-year-old footballer would be pocketing just half of what he charged in the Spanish set.

Although there is still no date to see him add his first minutes with the PSG, the good news in recent days was that Ramos rejoined the team’s training sessions, so he could make his debut after the FIFA date. It should be noted that the Spaniard has already missed 13 days of Ligue 1 and four of the Champions League.