SERAM commemorative act

Radiologist Alberto Mingo. At the table, Asunción Torregrosa (SERAM vice president), Milagros Martí (president) and Mª Ángeles Fernández (general secretary).

The chain of misfortunes he faced Alberto Mingo He began with a bad jump from his horse while he practiced horse riding, his greatest passion behind the walls of the Madrid hospital of La Princesa, where he works as an interventional radiologist. Precisely the specialty that saved him from the “darkest” of predictions. “They have brought me back to this world,” celebrated the doctor in the act with which the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) has commemorated the International Radiology Day.

During the act ‘Interventional radiology: from diagnosis to treatment’ by SERAM, Mingo has explained that he underwent six surgeries at the La Paz hospital in Madrid, where he was transferred after an equestrian competition. The radiologist suffered severe pain in his pelvis after a jump and fainted when getting off the horse. At the health center, he realized that his pelvis was broken.

“As soon as I arrived at the hospital and with an initial CT scan with multiple points of active and intense bleeding, they performed a pelvic embolization in an agile and precise way ”, explained the radiologist. Subsequently, the fracture was stabilized with external fixation, and three days later he underwent surgery to remove it and place plates and screws over the pubic symphysis.

But Mingo’s ordeal was not over. “After three days I went through a feverish picture, and, later, with a bilateral progressive subcutaneous emphysema, a scan was requested in which it was observed that I was full of air through the retroperitoneum, scrotum, fibula and perirectal space, reaching the thoracic wall ”, he has detailed. In this way, he underwent a new operation “in a situation of clear dark prognosis” and which he managed to survive thanks to the professionals of the center.

“This was followed by two more cleaning surgeries and the closure of fields that were left open,” explained Mingo, who has valued “the pampering and care” he received from the La Paz Hospital team.

Interventional Radiology, “invisible”

Alberto Mingo’s experience constitutes the best example of the virtues of an interventional radiology that has focused on the event organized by SERAM, whose president, Milagros Martí, has influenced that Radiology can mean “the difference between living or dying.”

Family photo at the event organized by SERAM.

The session also participated Teresa Moreno, head of the ICU at the Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital in Huelva, who has claimed the “invisible” work of interventional radiology professionals. A “minimally invasive” surgery, he highlighted, that achieves “difficult diagnoses through images and with very few incisions.”

“Interventional radiologists are medical specialists in radiodiagnosis trained in surgical technicians guided by the image, which allows them to guide small catheters and conductive pathways through blood vessels to treat different diseases,” he detailed.

Finally, Elena Serrano, Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​has highlighted the “essential continuing training” that professionals in interventional radiology must do, who have to move towards “a more personalized treatment”.

Serrano has highlighted that at present the branch in which there is more experience is embolotherapy, the same to which Mingo was subjected, which has offered “very favorable results.” In any case, he pointed out that this specialty “still has a long way to go, especially with regard tol personalized treatment”.

Radiology Awards 2021

The SERAM act also proceeded to the delivery of the Radiology Awards 2021, which have been delivered to Luis Zurera, Head of the Vascular Radiology section of the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba (posthumously); Carmina Duran, Head of the Pediatric Radiology Service at UDIAT-CD and Juan Pablo Alejo, Radiologist from the Extremadura Health Service (Profession Awards).

It has also been commemorated Javier Rodríguez Recio, from the Radiodiagnosis service of the Hospital de Segovia (Award for the Radiology Service); Luis Cerezal, musculoskeletal radiologist (Research Award) and Ricard Pérez, Professor of Radiology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (Educational Career Award) and at the Radiodiagnosis service of the Segovia Hospital Complex (Radiology Service Award).

In addition, the one carried out by the Radiology team of the Hospital University Virgin of the Snows of Granada (‘Surgical harpoon vs iodine seed’).