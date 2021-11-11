Segob draws attention to Liga MX and FMF for homophobic expressions

The homophobic scream of the fans in the stadiums caused the Ministry of the Interior to call the attention of the MX League and the FMF

The Interior Ministry drew attention to Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation for the homophobic expressions that have been heard during and after soccer matches, following the statements of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti and the fines against the Mexican National Team, imposed by FIFA due to the discriminatory scream.

For six years the FMF has been in the sights of FIFA for the cry, although now the punishments can escalate and be more serious. Imago7

“The Ministry of the Interior, through the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), calls on all those involved in the world of soccer to make this sport a space for joint action against discrimination, since its impact and scope represents a powerful opportunity to generate a change in society in favor of equality in Mexico ”, informed the Ministry of the Interior, regarding the latest discriminatory events in Mexican soccer.

Sources have informed ESPN Digital that the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) closely follows the sanctions that will be imposed on Ricardo Tuca Ferretti, after he was caught making some discriminatory expressions in a post-game press conference between Tigres and the Bravos de Juárez.

“The council makes joint efforts with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the MX League, against the various expressions, attitudes, behaviors and practices of discrimination that are expressed for any condition, particularly gender identity, ethnic or national origin, skin tone, sex and sexual orientation that violate the principle of equality and non-discrimination and, therefore, against the dignity of people ”.

In addition to the expressions of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti, FIFA imposed a two-game veto on the Mexican National Team due to the discriminatory shouts that were heard in the matches between Canada and Honduras. The FMF has already started the appeal process, to try to reduce the punishment to one game.

Due to all these behaviors, the Ministry of the Interior calls the attention of the MX League and the FMF, to try to mitigate such expressions and continue with the policy of inclusion in Mexican soccer.