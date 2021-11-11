seek to avoid negative reactions and combat harassment on the platform

YouTube just made it official that will remove the number of “dislikes” that appear in all the videos of its platform. They clarify that the button will not be removed, but the number of reactions can only be known by the creators of the content.

The company reiterates that seek to promote “respectful interactions” between viewers and creatorsTherefore, they started the test at the beginning of the year, pointing out that these changes could help to further “protect” their creators from harassment and “I don’t like” attacks.

“We are making the dislike count private on YouTube, but the dislike button will not go away. This change will begin to roll out gradually today. “

The company notes that the tests showed that many viewers did not press the “I do not like” button because they did not know the number of reactions. In addition, they confirmed that the most affected by negative reactions were the smallest channels.

“We also hear directly from smaller creators and those just starting out that they are unfairly targeted by this behavior, and our experiment confirmed that this occurs at a higher rate on smaller channels.”

Finally, YouTube mentioned that the “I do not like” button will not disappear as it is a very useful tool to adjust user recommendations and share comments privately to creators. The display change from “Dislike” will start from gradually from today.