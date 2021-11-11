Scientists overturn the million-year-old climate change theory

Paleocenographers of the Columbia University and the University of Barcelona (UB), in Spain, have turned the theory why the planet’s climate changed a million years ago, in the middle Pleistocene, considering that an increase in glaciers was the possible cause of global cooling.

A million years ago there was a major change in the planet’s climate system, known as the Middle Pleistocene Transition (MPT), in which the glacial periods intensified.

Before the MPT, cycles between glacial periods – colder – and interglacial periods – warmer – took place every 41,000 years, but then ice sheets formed in the northern hemisphere that lasted up to 100,000 years.

This altered the global climate system on a planetary scale and this radical change has determined the climate patterns present today.

The scientific community was puzzled about the causes that caused this radical change in the Earth’s climate and until now they believed that a possible reason was the Milankovitch cycles, cyclical changes in the orbit of the Earth and in the orientation towards the Sun that affect the amount of energy that the Earth absorbs.

These cycles are considered as the main natural motor of alternation of warm and cold periods during millions of years on Earth, but, according to this research, published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), everything indicates that they do not they underwent any kind of big change a million years ago.

In 2014, an investigation led by the researcher Leopoldo D. Pena and published in the journal ‘Science’ already demonstrated that the MPT was associated with a change in intensity of the Atlantic ocean currents that transport heat northward, known as the circulation Atlantic Southern Capsize (AMOC).

Now, this new study, led by Columbia University experts Maayan Yehudai, Steven Goldstein and Joohee Kim, with the collaboration of researchers from the Consolidated Research Group (GRC) in Marine Geosciences of the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the UB, Leopoldo D. Pena and Maria Jaume-Seguí, reveal how and why this may be related to the change in glacial periods.

The researchers analyzed sediments from the Atlantic seabed and found that “the North Atlantic, just before this change in ocean circulation, behaved very differently from the rest of the basin,” as explained by paleoceanographers.

Before AMOC, the northern hemisphere ice sheets began to adhere to their base rock more effectively, causing the glaciers to thicken, disrupting the Atlantic heat ribbon from being transported.

The results of the work support the scientific hypothesis that the erosion of the slippery continental soils, accumulated during previous ice ages, allowed the ice sheets to cling tightly to the older rock and to become thicker and more stable.

Thus, the work confirms how the growth and stabilization of these ice masses, just before the weakening of the southern Atlantic circulation, shaped the global climate.

According to Pena, “The work establishes the origin of this change in the northern hemisphere and in the ice sheets that drove this radical change in the climate system”.

“This is a very significant advance to understand what caused climate change a million years ago and where it comes from, but also to highlight the importance of the North Atlantic region and ocean circulation in present and future climate change”, the researchers have remarked.

With information from EFE.

LLH