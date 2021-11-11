Scientific Bites, SOLTI’s precision oncology e-learning platform, E-nnova Health Award

Scientific Bites is an e-learning platform on precision medicine applied to Oncology (www.scientificbites.com). This SOLTI project was born to meet the need of oncologists and specialists involved in cancer management to contextualize advances in molecular biology, genetics and genomics and how they are impacting the development of new therapies. The platform, which is available in both Spanish and English, is free to access and is restricted, by creating a user, to all professionals involved in cancer management: medical oncologists, pathologists, translational researchers, molecular biologists, radiation oncologists, pharmacists, oncology nursing, and other medical and surgical specialties.

Functioning

Scientific Bites are built from capsules or BITES. Each BITE addresses a theme structured in 4 or 5 modules, proposed and coordinated by a member of SOLTI and based on a medical need arising from clinical experience on which it considers relevant to develop this training series.

The format is audiovisual and the training begins with a video of between 10 and 15 minutes with a theoretical presentation by an expert in the field. The user can then access a discussion of another 15 minutes in a peer-to-peer format, between the teacher and another expert specialist who, from a different point of view, is knowledgeable in the same field. Finally, the user accesses a test that guarantees the acquisition of new knowledge.

Precision medicine is revolutionizing the approach to all cancer pathologies. In this line, the program ‘Scientific Bites’ collects, in a dynamic audiovisual format and with a multidisciplinary approach, different current scientific questions that respond to unmet medical needs in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. One of the priorities of the program is to involve new generations of specialists in cancer research and continuing education, as well as to encourage young talent through an attractive, innovative training activity with updated content.

The platform began its journey at the end of 2020 with the publication of BITE 1, focused on HER2 and HER3 positive disease and coordinated by the doctor Aleix Prat, president of SOLTI, head of the Medical Oncology Service at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and head of the IDIBAPS group Translational Genomics and targeted therapies in solid tumors.

In this first BITE, the basics to the latest developments, future therapies and research trends in the specific field of these subgroups of breast cancer are reviewed. Now the cooperative group is finalizing the details for the launch of BITE 2, on hereditary breast, ovarian and colon cancer.

Dr. Aleix Prat

Dr Prat reflects on the birth of Scientific Bites and his specialization in precision oncology.

How and why was the idea of ​​promoting an e-learning platform born?

We somehow anticipate the pandemic. The idea for BITES emerged just before the advent of digitization that led to the lockdown. It was born to respond to the need that professionals had to be constantly updated, but that their busy schedule did not allow it. The way to materialize it was through an e-learning platform that stores content disconnected from streaming and that adapts to the rhythm of real life of oncologists and oncologists. On the other hand, we found it to be an effective way to attract and be useful to young talent.

Why was the decision to focus the platform on precision oncology?

There was no point in focusing elsewhere. Most of the knowledge and review content of the rest of the topics in oncology are already well worked and we have them available in the usual circuits and in traditional meetings. It was about talking about the future, and that is synonymous with precision oncology.

How and why is Scientific Bites a bid to attract young talent?

Because of its format, without a doubt, and because it does not focus on the oncology of today but on the oncology of the future. If youth are the future, our goal should be to help keep them as up-to-date as possible.

How does the application work and how does the user receive training?

It is a web page, but it can also be used from a mobile phone. The application is restricted to healthcare professionals, who register through the creation of a user. And most importantly, it is completely free to access. After registration you can access the different BITES. It is an autoresponsive platform with a guided itinerary within the BITE: until you have finished one module, you do not have access to the next. The structures between modules are identical: a first video of a keynote talk followed by a relaxed conversation between professionals, which simulates the typical hallway encounter between oncologists after a meeting. At the end of each module there is a 10-question test that must be passed to unlock the next module and so on. In addition, at the end of the 5 modules of the BITE you can download a certificate of participation.

How do you value this first year of the platform’s life? Where is the project and where is it going?

Very positively. Not only do we have a BITE, but we are about to launch the second and we are already beginning to outline a third and fourth BITE. In fact, they are emerging proactively. The third will be based on the request of an oncologist who knew the project and had an idea for training and contacted us. That fills us with pride. During this year we have been receiving requests from the people who have participated in the first BITE asking when the second would be. There is interest and proactivity and for us that is a triumph. We have 250 registered people and the impact also extends to other Spanish-speaking sites, such as South America. In addition, the recognition of Diario Médico reaffirms us that it is a project for which we continue to bet and believe.

Who can access this platform?

The platform is aimed at healthcare professionals related to the world of oncology and cancer research, from different sectors: medicine, pharmacy, biology, biochemistry and others. It is not focused only on breast cancer but one of the objectives of BITES is to talk about precision oncology in a transversal way. In the second BITE, for example, we talk about hereditary breast, ovarian and colon cancer. BITES allows us to talk about oncology across cancer types.

ABOUT SOLTI

SOLTI is a cooperative group of reference in clinical research in cancer. With an academic and translational base, he is dedicated to the design and execution of clinical studies based on the molecular biology of tumors. Her interest has been focused on breast cancer, but she opens her scope to other tumors. The main objective of SOLTI is to promote, from a disruptive vision, innovative research that improves the well-being and prognosis of cancer patients. Since its foundation in 1995, the purpose is to change the paradigm of clinical – translational cancer research from the academic sphere. SOLTI is made up of more than 400 researchers in a network of 100 centers between Spain and Portugal coordinated by a central office in which a team of 60 people work. SOLTI is part of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM).

This content has been developed by UE Studio, creative firm of branded content and content marketing of Unidad Editorial, for SOLTI.