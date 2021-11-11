Samsung mocks Apple’s expensive cleaning cloths

The square washcloth of the South Korean firm measures 20 centimeters on a side, while Apple’s is only 16 centimeters.

Samsung’s German division is running a promotion giving away cleaning wipes to loyal users of its devices, in a way challenging Apple for its excessively expensive polishing cloths, local media report.

This Tuesday Samsung announced that it will give 1,000 cleaning cloths to members of its loyalty program who manage to submit a request on time. Currently, the promotion has already ended.

Apple released Polishing Cloth, a polishing cloth made of microfiber, in October. The wipe, which is sold at a price of $ 19, is used to clean stains or fingerprints from “any Apple screen, including nanotexture glass.”

The announcement of the American company provoked much ridicule and criticism. Several users on Twitter made jokes of both the price and the ‘state-of-the-art’ used to make the expensive rag.