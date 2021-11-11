“Ryan Reynolds uses …”: Dwayne Johnson plays a controversial prank on his co-star

USA. – Dwayne johnson always seems to have time for a good joke, and this time the victim of it was Ryan reynolds. The actor posted on his Instagram account an image of a sign of Netflix found on the street. In it a funny phrase was read, alluding to the protagonist of “Deadpool “.

“Ryan Reynolds uses his mother’s Netflix account “, was what Johnson chose to put as a joke on the huge poster. The actors seem to have been doing some kind of prank competition during filming, and Dwayne wanted to end the game with a supreme charge. In the caption, he even left a message for Ryan saying he couldn’t beat that.

Later Dwayne johnson He said that Reynolds’ mother is a wonderful woman and that she does not understand how the artist is like this today. Clearly after this great joke, the Canadian actor could not remain silent, and decided to leave a funny comment also referring to his mother. “To be fair, my mother uses my “Onlyfans” account., I consider.

It is worth remembering that this social network is used to buy intimate content from those who publish it there. Clearly the actor’s followers could not help but laugh at his sayings, it seems that he does not have a filter when it comes to continuing the jokes. Johnson has not yet responded to Reynolds’ original comment, and he may be planning to respond to that.

The movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal gadot premieres in Netflix on Friday, November 12. It promises to bring a fun action story with the Israeli actress as the villain. Without a doubt, it is a great option to enjoy during the weekend.