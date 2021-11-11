Renew your wardrobe for winter with the guide of these famous

Winter and the end of the year parties are getting closer and closer, get ready for the season and look like a star with some key pieces.

In the transition of seasons, it is best to bet on clothes that allow you to change your look from one moment to the next, whether it is hot or cold. For this reason, we chose some outer garments that some celebrities have worn in recent weeks, so that you can add them to your wardrobe at this time.

The option for friendlier weather and casual days is a knit sweater like the one Kendall Jenner from Acne Studios is wearing with polka dots. As she shows it, it goes perfect with denim jeans and the footwear that suits her is very versatile.











If you need to dress up for a higher-end event, you can do as Sarah Jessica Parker on the And Just Like That set and wear a blazer. Unlike other years, this time bright colors reign like fuchsia that catches the eye.











Who also knows how to look flawless at all times is Olivia Palermo, and recently she has opted for leather-finished garments such as this burgundy jacket and skirt with studded rivets. It is a modern and elegant mix.











Rihanna has proven that fur-lined parkas lend themselves to both evening looks and comfortable options. This waterproof option from Prada will keep you sheltered from the cold while the rest of the elements of your look remain visible.











Nicky Hilton opted for a Max Mara shearling coat in an infallible shade of the moment: camel, which practically goes well with everything, even if like her you choose a mustard-colored cocktail dress and velvet slippers!











If the event you’re attending or your personal style leans more toward the fashionista side of the scale, then go for 8-button down coats with no pockets, just like Amal Clooney does. In addition to stylizing the silhouette, they have an air of delicacy, especially when they are chosen in a tone like the pastel yellow that reigns in the season, as in this case of Courreges.











A more docile option to mix & match with different clothes from your closet is the classic black wool coat that we find in different styles. The joke of this one from The Row that Jennifer Lawrence wore focuses on not wearing a belt, which is why she finds it wonderful now that because of her pregnancy she wears looser clothes, while lengthening the silhouette with her pronounced lapel.











Another infallible alternative in any wardrobe is a white or off-white coat. This option that Jessica Alba wears is proof that coats are not only good for wearing at night or at gala events, they are also the cherry on the cake in Athleisure looks.











The one who wears the most wintery coat we have seen so far is Emilia Clarke, who not only wore a woolen one with a tartan print and fringes, but also wore it over a knitted cardigan with a high neck, the ideal combination for frosty days! !











Finally, if the cold has taken hold of your being and what you want most is a garment with volume that shields you from the outside, puffer jackets like this one worn by Irina Shayk are the best option. There are them in different finishes, so that your look is personalized, but the interior also counts, since the polyester ones tend to cake over time and the feathers are warmer.











