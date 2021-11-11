Reliever Joakim Soria retires as a player

The Monclova native posted 17 saves in his rookie campaign in 2007, and the following season he established himself as one of the most feared closers in the majors. He was called up to his first All-Star Game in 2008, a season in which he added 42 saves and posted an ERA of 1.60. Two years later, he was selected for his second Midseason Classic and finished with 43 saves, the best of his career.