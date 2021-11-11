Reliever Joakim Soria retires as a player

Mexican closer Joakim Soria has decided to retire as a player, according to his manager, Oscar Suárez. MLB Network correspondent Ken Rosenthal was the first to break the news.
The 37-year-old Soria spent half of his 14-season career with the Royals, who acquired the reliever from the Padres in the Rule 5 draft and then watched him become one of the best closers in franchise history. . Of his 229 lifetime rescues, 162 were with the Royals. Soria was not part of the Kansas City team that won the World Series in 2015, since in 2013 he pitched for the Rangers, Tigers and Pirates, but returned with the Royals in 2016.
The Monclova native posted 17 saves in his rookie campaign in 2007, and the following season he established himself as one of the most feared closers in the majors. He was called up to his first All-Star Game in 2008, a season in which he added 42 saves and posted an ERA of 1.60. Two years later, he was selected for his second Midseason Classic and finished with 43 saves, the best of his career.
Soria, who signed with the D-backs last winter and was traded to the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, also pitched for the A’s, White Sox and Brewers. Before retiring, he ranked fifth among active major leaguers in saves and fourth in games ending with 427.
